Washington State

Delta variant remains Washington’s ‘biggest concern’ despite arrival of omicron

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
 2 days ago
With the omicron variant having officially been identified in Washington, the focus of state health officials remains on a more dominant strain still comprising the vast majority of COVID-19 cases. Emerging omicron variant ‘does not change our approach to fighting pandemic’. The omicron cases in Washington were found in...

