Marion County woman faces felony after child in her care shoots another with a BB gun

GRANT TOWN, WV (WBOY) – A Marion County woman is facing a felony charge after a child in her care is alleged to have shot another child with a BB gun.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 5, Marion County sheriff’s deputies said.

Racquel Daniels, 35 of Grant Town, allowed the child to shoot another child, injuring that child’s leg, deputies allege.

The ages of the children involved were not released.

Daniels is charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at more than $13,000.

