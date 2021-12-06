ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard Says There Is No Sentimentality When He Faces His Hometown Club Liverpool Following Victory Over Old Gaffer Brendan Rodgers

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Steven Gerrard will face Liverpool for the first time as a manager this week as his Aston Villa team visit Anfield on Saturday, in what will be an emotional return for the former club captain.

The former Liverpool midfielder has started his Aston Villa managerial stint brilliantly, with three wins out of four, pushing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to the end in the match they did drop points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNDvb_0dFQZphp00
IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

A visit to his hometown club this Saturday will be his toughest test yet, as Liverpool are in their best form in two years. The reds have been scintillating this season and don't look like stopping.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his the victory over Leicester City, Steven Gerrard was asked if he had sentimentality going into Saturday's match against the club he still supports.

"None, none at all. I Just want to go there and try and win and take what we can. For us, we’re not competing with Liverpool, in terms of the level we’re both at.

“At the moment, but we’ll certainly go there and give it everything we’ve got. We go there with confidence and belief, with three wins out of four, and we’ll try and make it as difficult as we can.”

In another interview on the same topic with the Liverpool Echo, the Aston Villa manager also spoke about leaving Liverpool when, now Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers was in charge at Liverpool.

"The one small regret I have was not signing the year that was offered to me at Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers. I felt I was between a rock and a hard place. I wanted to stay and for the journey to continue.

“Maybe, with hindsight, I should have signed the year’s extension. But at the same time I wasn’t starting as many games as I would have liked and Brendan was making it quite clear that my game-time was going to be more limited than I was used to.

“And I wasn’t as excited as I had been, being a squad player as opposed to my previous role. I was someone who very much missed it once I decided to stop. I called it a day in Los Angeles and, for me, it was a case of being away from the family.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

​Aston Villa manager Gerrard boosted with Douglas Luiz return

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard hopes that he can count on key midfielder Douglas Luiz for their game against Crystal Palace. The Villains play their second game under the guidance of Gerrard when they take on the London club on Saturday in the Premier League. Luiz was out for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Shropshire Star

Steven Gerrard vows to get Morgan Sanson up to speed at Aston Villa

Boss Steven Gerrard says Villa are working to get midfielder Morgan Sanson up to speed ‘from a physical and mental point of view’. Sanson has endured a frustrating time in B6 thus far. Since joining from Marseille in January, the Frenchman has only made 11 appearances. Gerrard, though, is ‘aware...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Aston Villa#Sentimentality#Anfield#Reds#Sky Sports#The Liverpool Echo
Tribal Football

​Rush urges Aston Villa boss Gerrard to sign Liverpool defender Gomez

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard should sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. That is the opinion of Reds legend Ian Rush, who believes Gomez would be an outstanding fit at Villa. The young centre-back has struggled for game time at the Anfield club this term, as he is behind Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip in the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: This is Grealish's club

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is confident there's no bitterness from fans towards Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish. The England international, 26, joined Villa as a six-year-old and made over 200 first-team appearances for them after making his debut at the age of 18. Grealish has been sidelined since this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Steven Gerrard: John McGinn has a big role to play at Aston Villa

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has loved working with John McGinn so far and insists the Scot has a ‘big, big role’ to play under him. Gerrard, whose side were facing Crystal Palace today, had long been an admirer of the midfielder. And having been given lots of rave reviews during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa can continue improving

Steven Gerrard says he expects Aston Villa to continue getting better - having already seen signs of improvement in his two fixtures in charge. Villa followed up their home win over Brighton with a 2-1 success at Crystal Palace over the weekend. The Villa boss says he noticed improvements between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Steven Gerrard: Establishing defensive identity step 1 for Aston Villa

Aston Villa continued their resurgence under new manager Steven Gerrard with a 2-1 victory away to Crystal Palace on Saturday…. That’s two wins from two games under Gerrard, and Saturday’s triumph came 1) away from home, in a notoriously difficult place to play, and 2) with 93 more minutes of football without allowing a goal, until a stoppage-time consolation ruined the clean sheet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa v Man City: Steven Gerrard prepares to face the best

He is delighted with what he has seen so far. And Steven Gerrard is now looking forward to seeing his players up against top-class opposition when Villa face Manchester City tonight. The 41-year-old has enjoyed a dream start to life as Villa boss with back-to-back victories over Brighton and Crystal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
317
Followers
2K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy