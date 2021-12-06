Pet of the Week: Sage, Chemung County SPCA
(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Sage from the Chemung County SPCA.
This seven-month-old was rescued and brought to the Chemung County SPCA earlier this year. She is a bit picky with her four-legged friends, but she may like other dogs. Sage prefers low-key dog friends, but she loves her human friends with all of her heart! This terrier-mix prefers dogs or humans over cats or other animals, like chickens.
While Sage loves to go on walks, she is a bit indifferent when it comes to toys. She would love a home with a yard or a walking neighborhood. In terms of younger friends, she would work best with children aged 12 and up.
To adopt Sage, visit the shelter online at https://www.chemungspca.org/ for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats, or for directions to the shelter. You can also (607) 732-1827 for more information.
