Chemung County, NY

Pet of the Week: Sage, Chemung County SPCA

By Tara Lynch
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is Sage from the Chemung County SPCA.

This seven-month-old was rescued and brought to the Chemung County SPCA earlier this year. She is a bit picky with her four-legged friends, but she may like other dogs. Sage prefers low-key dog friends, but she loves her human friends with all of her heart! This terrier-mix prefers dogs or humans over cats or other animals, like chickens.

While Sage loves to go on walks, she is a bit indifferent when it comes to toys. She would love a home with a yard or a walking neighborhood. In terms of younger friends, she would work best with children aged 12 and up.

To adopt Sage, visit the shelter online at https://www.chemungspca.org/ for additional information, an adoption application, to see more adoptable dogs and cats, or for directions to the shelter. You can also (607) 732-1827 for more information.

WETM 18 News

VET 911: Local pet owners desperate for emergency care

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There is a lack of 24-hour emergency veterinary care surrounding the Elmira area, and pet owners are concerned. When Tosha Purvis’ cat got very sick, she got very worried. Particularly, because it was a weekend. As an emergency telephone operator, she knew there were no after-hour veterinary hospitals open nearby because […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Coats needed for Elmira Salvation Army holiday donations

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The Elmira Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids drive needs your help. Officials tell us they’re experiencing a lower turnout than expected. “Last year we had a pretty constant stream of coats being donated and coming in, so we were able to just distribute them [with a] fairly quick turn around. […]
ELMIRA, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
WETM 18 News

Elkland LHC to host Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Event Dec. 22

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) — Everyone age five and up is currently eligible to receive a Coronavirus vaccine.  The Elkland Laurel Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children on Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Elkland Laurel Health Center, located at 103 Forestview Drive in Elkland, Pa. This clinic will administer pediatric […]
ELKLAND, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

