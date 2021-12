2021 has been the worst professional year of Conor McGregor’s professional fighting career. In January, McGregor suffered his first knockout defeat in MMA when he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Then, six months later, McGregor lost the rematch when he snapped his shin in half. Since then, McGregor has been rehabbing from his injury and by all accounts, his recovery has gone exceedingly well, which means that things are full steam ahead for 2022, at least, according to McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO