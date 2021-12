Fred Rosser is living the dream in NJPW STRONG but wants to hurt Filthy Tom badly. Fred Rosser, formerly Darren Young in WWE, has had a career resurgence in NJPW STRONG and is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy. Despite the fact that he is no longer competing on the WWE stage, Rosser says he is much happier making less money and being properly utilized than he would be while making a ton of money by accepting a check while he is not being tested to the best of his ability.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO