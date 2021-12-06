ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Warn 5: Monday afternoon, Dec. 6

WNEM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wind has already been kicking up out there at this...

www.wnem.com

WBAY Green Bay

LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bigislandnow.com

Flood Advisory in Effect Big Island Into Monday Afternoon

UPDATE: The advisory has been extended from 9:45 am through 12:45 pm. A flood advisory in effect for the Big Island through 12:45 pm but may be extended. At 6:31 am, radar indicated bands of heavy rainfall continuing to move over the Kau, Puna, and South Hilo Districts from the southeast. Peak rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour have been occurring in these bands.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
WGNtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory for light Freezing rain/sleet until noon CST across a portion of our area NW of Chicago…

A short-term Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon CST for Counties NW of Chicago (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) – this includes Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and Kane Counties. A band of light rain possibly mixed with sleet in spots has developed and is moving east across the Advisory area this Saturday morning. Temperatures are hovering right around the 32-degree mark, so a few slick spots could develop, especially on elevated/untreated roadways or other paved areas.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Weather: Light Rain Expected Beginning Late Monday Afternoon

It won't be a lot, but it'll be something. Light rain is expected to fall in the Bay Area between late Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, weather officials say. The National Weather Service said the "quick moving system" could deliver anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Windy Saturday with a changeover from rain to snow

Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! The torrential rains from Friday night have now departed Mid-Michigan, but the wind is going to be the major player in the forecast today. Besides a breezy Sunday, our weather then is looking a little milder, sunnier, and overall quieter!. Weather Alerts. HIGH WIND WARNING in...
SAGINAW, MI

