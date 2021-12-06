First Warn 5: Monday afternoon, Dec. 6

A short-term Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon CST for Counties NW of Chicago (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) – this includes Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and Kane Counties. A band of light rain possibly mixed with sleet in spots has developed and is moving east across the Advisory area this Saturday morning. Temperatures are hovering right around the 32-degree mark, so a few slick spots could develop, especially on elevated/untreated roadways or other paved areas.
