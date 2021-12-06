ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cook who just wouldn’t quit: welcome to Imad’s Syrian Kitchen

By Chiara Wilkinson
Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I arrived in London six years ago, I’d travelled from Damascus in Syria. I had my backpack and looked like a refugee. I’d been judged on my journey. But when I got to King’s Cross, no one gave a damn. I could just be myself. I’ve been planning...

Time Out Global

Some amazing London refugee projects, as chosen by you

It’s not exactly news that the global refugee crisis is getting worse. According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are more than 26.6 million refugees worldwide, a figure that has more than doubled over the last decade. Right here in London, there are dozens of ongoing initiatives offering services to...
Time Out Global

This converted church in Brighton is, almost certainly, the house of your dreams

Churches are great places to live. Just think about it. The nave-and-steeple design is no less than iconic. They usually come with huge windows, ready-made bespoke furnishings and, best of all, tons of history and character. Plus, you’re that bit closer to God, so you’ll get in his/her/their/its good books. Probably.
Time Out Global

The new ‘Plan B’ restrictions: what they mean for London

As the nation seethes at a leaked video showing 10 Downing Street staff joking about holding an illicit Christmas party during lockdown last year, there’s more bad news. Boris Johnson has announced the ‘Plan B’ restrictions today, in response to the new Covid variant Omicron. What this...
Time Out Global

Superbloom at the Tower of London

The Tower of London has announced a very special event that’s happening at the historic castle next year. In ‘Superbloom’, the moat that surrounds the historic building will be filled with tens of thousands of wild blooms to create a spectacular, summer-long display. Visitors will be able to wander through the installation, a rare opportunity for Londoners and visitors to experience a country meadow in the very heart of the capital.
Time Out Global

Trafalgar Square’s Christmas tree might be replaced by a sexier model

Have you been following the saga of London’s most maligned Christmas tree? In case you’ve unaccountably had better things to do, here’s the story so far. Each year, Norway sends a gigantic forest fir to Trafalgar Square as a demonstration of gratitude for the UK’s role in WWII. But this year, it looked like a few branches went missing in the post: and commenters on social media didn’t hold back. ‘Are we at war with Norway now?’, one quipped. ‘Interflora clearly forgot to include the little sachet of plant feed’, another said.
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
Time Out Global

Paul Toussaint's new eatery Americas BBQ is now open at Time Out Market Montréal

Today's the day: Haitian chef Paul Toussaint's new eatery, Americas BBQ, is ready to fire up its grills at Time Out Market Montréal. Combining techniques and specialities from across North, Central, and South America, the restaurant features equal parts dishes from provinces and states like Quebec, Tennessee and Texas as it does countries like Argentina, Brazil, and the Caribbean.
NewsBreak
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
The Independent

Johnson insists no rules broken amid claims of ‘boozy’ Downing Street party

Boris Johnson did not deny that a “boozy” Christmas party was held in Number 10 during the lockdown but insisted that no rules were broken.The Prime Minister was accused by Sir Keir Starmer of “taking the British public for fools” as the Labour leader insisted that any festive event would have been against the rules that applied in 2020.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson was challenged about reports that he and his Downing Street staff broke Covid rules by attending two parties in the run-up to last Christmas.Does the Prime Minister really expect the country to believe that whilst people...
BBC

Covid: Sajid Javid on rising cases of Omicron in UK

The health secretary says told MPs that vaccinations have been moving at a “blistering pace” with 17 million booster doses given. Sajid Javid said the UK was entering winter in a “strong position” with falling numbers of hospital admissions and deaths. But he said the Omicron variant “spreads very rapidly”...
Time Out Global

Your loveliest shots of London’s Christmas light displays

London is dazzling right now. Angels and butterflies swoop from the tops of buildings, stars shine from lampposts and trees sparkle from trunk to branch. It seems that on almost every corner in central, you’ll see another Instagrammable light display prompting you to stop and snap a pic before passing. Isn’t it strange what a bit of electrical engineering can do for festive cheer?
Time Out Global

Oxford Street has made a map of the best Christmas shopping spots

With festive window displays, mulled cider stalls, and Christmas delights being sold on what seems like every corner, shopping in London in December can sometimes be a little overwhelming. So, to help you get the very best out of London’s West End, a group of companies have commissioned illustrator Olivia...
Time Out Global

Miracle on Leake Street

London's longest graffiti tunnel will be transformed into a winter wonderland. The Miracle on Leake Street party will have a ‘Home Alone’ screening and plenty of other Christmas events like wreath making and festive face paint. You can also play giant board games, attend a skate and spray workshop (sounds intriguing) and enjoy some street food. The event is free but donations to Waterloo Action Centre, a community centre under threat of closure, are welcome. We also hear it may be snowing in this tunnel...
Time Out Global

Wellness, making new connections and learning local stories are the future of travel

The four-day international conference Innovative City Forum was held in Tokyo this November, with a focus on how we’ll be living 20 years from now. On November 25, a panel of experts discussed the outlook for tourism and travel in a session titled ‘Visions of Tourism – the new relationship between the value of experience and consumption’.
Time Out Global

Australia is officially the drunkest country in the world

The past couple of years have been pretty tough for basically everyone. And so it’s no wonder many of us have turned to drink to help battle through it. But one nation in particular seems to be getting bevved more than the rest. A new survey has found that on average, people drank ‘to drunkenness’ around 15 times in 2020. In Australia, however, that number rises to 27 times – nearly double the global average.
Time Out Global

Revealed: Time Out London’s 2021 Best of the City award winners

The greatest events, parties, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in London this year. If we’ve learned one thing from this year, it’s that London is resilient. When the big outdoor hospitality reopening in April cruelly coincided with torrential downpours, we dutifully sat sipping pints under dripping-wet pub garden umbrellas. And you know what? We were ecstatic about it. As everything unlocked, Londoners flocked to restaurants, bars, cafés, theatres, cinemas, galleries, clubs and museums, reminding ourselves why we love this city. Now we know that, no matter how shit everything gets, Londoners still know how to laugh, they still buzz with creativity and new ideas. So here’s to celebrating the greatest things that happened this year. Aligned with all the other Time Out teams around the world, we’re announcing our Best of The City award-winners for 2021. Expect the pop-up nightclub that became the saviour of electronic music in lockdown, a brand-new queer music festival, an old gallery that’s come back to life, an amazing family-run Thai restaurant, exhibitions, theatre shows and some brilliant sustainability initiatives. Want to feel great about the future of our city? Read on…
Time Out Global

There are Tomb Raider and The Matrix immersive events coming to London

Ever dreamt of being Lara Croft? Or just being in close proximity to her? Either way, you’re in luck: a new ‘Tomb Raider’-inspired immersive event is coming to Camden’s Stables Market in February next year, offering you an action-packed chance to help save the world. The makers have got seriously impressive credentials, having masterminded mega-hit ‘The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience’, which Time Out’s reviewer gave a whopping five stars. They’ll invite guests to join teams of eight to escape a sinking ship, discover an ancient tomb, solve puzzles galore, and interact with live actors from the ‘Tomb Raider’ franchise.
