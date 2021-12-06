The cook who just wouldn’t quit: welcome to Imad’s Syrian Kitchen

The greatest events, parties, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in London this year. If we’ve learned one thing from this year, it’s that London is resilient. When the big outdoor hospitality reopening in April cruelly coincided with torrential downpours, we dutifully sat sipping pints under dripping-wet pub garden umbrellas. And you know what? We were ecstatic about it. As everything unlocked, Londoners flocked to restaurants, bars, cafés, theatres, cinemas, galleries, clubs and museums, reminding ourselves why we love this city. Now we know that, no matter how shit everything gets, Londoners still know how to laugh, they still buzz with creativity and new ideas. So here’s to celebrating the greatest things that happened this year. Aligned with all the other Time Out teams around the world, we’re announcing our Best of The City award-winners for 2021. Expect the pop-up nightclub that became the saviour of electronic music in lockdown, a brand-new queer music festival, an old gallery that’s come back to life, an amazing family-run Thai restaurant, exhibitions, theatre shows and some brilliant sustainability initiatives. Want to feel great about the future of our city? Read on…

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO