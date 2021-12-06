ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. and Europe to impose 'severe economic harm' if Russia goes forward with military into Ukraine: Sr. official

By Kayla Tausche
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. will consider substantial financial measures on...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UK and US join in warning of consequences for Russia over Ukraine

The UK and US have expressed “deep concern” that Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukraine border, as the allies warned of consequences if there is an invasion.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine during talks with her US and German counterparts before a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool on Saturday.With US secretary of state Antony Blinken she agreed there would be “serious consequences” for Moscow if troops were sent across the border.According to US intelligence, Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Tausche
realcleardefense.com

How the U.S. Military Could Mobilize If Russia Invades Ukraine

U.S. paratroopers landing in the Baltics, Army cavalry and artillerymen convoying in from Germany and an armored brigade massing its forces. Those are some of the moves U.S. European Command could make to shore up NATO's eastern flank if Russia invades Ukraine, analysts say.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Europe Pushes For Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Warnings To Russia

The European Union has warned Russia it would face consequences if it invades Ukraine, as Germany and France called for talks to ease tensions amid growing concerns over Russia's troop buildup near the border with its southwestern neighbor. The comments from European leaders largely echoed those of U.S. President Joe...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Europe#The Halftime Report
AFP

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine. Foreign ministers from the world's richest nations held a two-day meeting in Liverpool, northwest England, seeking to present a strong, united front against global threats. On Iran, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, from G7 host Britain, said resumed talks in Vienna were the Islamic Republic's "last chance to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution". "There is still time for Iran to come and agree this deal," she told a news conference.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Military Planning For Evacuation Operation In Ukraine

The Pentagon has been conducting more immediate planning for potential evacuations of U.S. diplomatic personnel and other American nationals from Ukraine in the event of a new, large-scale Russian military intervention into that country, according to a report from CNN. At the same time, U.S. officials are warning that there may be limited options to deter the Kremlin from conducting such an operation. This news came ahead of a virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden's with Russian President Vladimir Putin today over this brewing crisis, with intelligence assessments already warning for weeks that Russia could launch a new invasion of its neighbor as soon as January.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Threatens ‘Extreme’ Sanctions if Russia Invades Ukraine

The U.S. response to Russia if it proceeds with an invasion of Ukraine will be “far harsher” than retribution for its last intervention in the former Soviet state, a top State Department official told Congress on Tuesday, offering the first specific details of President Joe Biden’s threats to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call that concluded moments before.
FOREIGN POLICY
WEHT/WTVW

Ukraine president hails military as Russia tensions soar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president on Monday hailed the country’s military, saying its forces are capable of fending off a potential attack by Moscow as tensions soar over a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration could herald plans by the Kremlin to […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy