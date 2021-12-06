U.S. and Europe to impose 'severe economic harm' if Russia goes forward with military into Ukraine: Sr. official

The Pentagon has been conducting more immediate planning for potential evacuations of U.S. diplomatic personnel and other American nationals from Ukraine in the event of a new, large-scale Russian military intervention into that country, according to a report from CNN. At the same time, U.S. officials are warning that there may be limited options to deter the Kremlin from conducting such an operation. This news came ahead of a virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden's with Russian President Vladimir Putin today over this brewing crisis, with intelligence assessments already warning for weeks that Russia could launch a new invasion of its neighbor as soon as January.

