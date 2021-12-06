ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State champions, top scorers: Vote for PrepXtra athlete of the week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

By Emily Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago
Vote now for PrepXtra's high school athletes of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The polls end at noon on Thursday. If polls do not display, please refresh the page.

Here are this week's boys' candidates:

Emmanuel Atkins, Grainger basketball: Atkins scored 20 points and logged three rebounds, five assists and two steals in Grainger's 85-78 win against Campbell County, and he recorded 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 65-47 win against Northview Academy.

Dillon Atwell, Farragut basketball: Atwell led Farragut with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Admirals' 62-57 overtime upset of Bearden. He shot 63.6% from the field.

Caden Buckles, Alcoa football: Buckles rushed for three touchdowns and was 12-of-17 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown in Alcoa's 45-14 win over East Nashville in the 3A state championship game. He was named the 3A championship MVP

Walter Nolen, Powell football: Nolen scored a rushing touchdown and logged six solo tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in Powell's state championship win over Page.

Jordyn Potts, Powell football: Potts was 24-30 passing for 324 yards and four touchdowns in Powell's 42-34 win over Page in the 5A state championship game. He was named the 5A championship MVP.

Colby Raymer, Kingston basketball: Raymer scored 39 points in Kingston's first win of the season 73-57 over Harriman. He is averaging 35 points per game over five games.

Here are this week's girls candidates:

Kellan Baker, McMinn Central basketball: Baker averaged 25 points per game in McMinn Central's 77-53 win over East Hamilton and 72-59 win over CAK.

Sarah Burton, Clinton basketball: Burton scored 54 points and logged 17 rebounds and six steals in Clinton's 70-67 win over Karns. She is averaging 38.3 points per game over four games.

Terryauna Griffin, South-Doyle basketball: Griffin scored 36 points, including five three-pointers, in South-Doyle's 58-55 win over Karns.

Lexi Hall, Hardin Valley basketball: Hall scored 22 points, including six three-pointers, in Hardin Valley's 71-38 win over West.

Madelyn Ladd, Webb basketball: Ladd scored 28 points in Webb's 61-46 win over Stone Memorial and added 19 points in a 47-43 win over CAK.

Gracie Palmer, Berean Christian basketball: Palmer scored 31 points and added 15 rebounds and 13 steals in Berean Christian's 56-27 win over Knoxville Ambassadors.

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6.

#Basketball#Football#State Champions#East Nashville#Prepxtra#Northview Academy#Buckles#Mvp Football#Tssaa#Bluecross Bowl#Kingston#Mcminn Central
