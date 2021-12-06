2021 Bowl Games: Complete List, Schedule, How to Watch for College Football Playoffs + Every Bowl Game

The College Football Playoff bracket, New Year's Six lineup and entire 2021-22 bowl game schedule are set.

The highly anticipated college football postseason is here. The 2021 College Football Playoffs will include No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Cincinnati made history as the first Group of Five school to secure a place in the College Football Playoffs. The Bearcats will face off against the team with the most playoff experience — the Crimson Tide — in the Cotton Bowl. Michigan cinched its first College Football Playoff berth and will take on the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

There's no doubt that this season's College Football Playoff will be unlike any other; however, there are plenty more exciting bowl games to go around.

Check out the complete slate of bowl games in the table below.

College Football Playoff

New Year's Six Bowl Games

Other 2021 Bowl Games

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow