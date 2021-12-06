ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2021 Bowl Games: Complete List, Schedule, How to Watch for College Football Playoffs + Every Bowl Game

By Lauren Withrow
AllWildcats
AllWildcats
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bc48L_0dFQZOJY00

The College Football Playoff bracket, New Year's Six lineup and entire 2021-22 bowl game schedule are set.

The highly anticipated college football postseason is here. The 2021 College Football Playoffs will include No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Cincinnati made history as the first Group of Five school to secure a place in the College Football Playoffs. The Bearcats will face off against the team with the most playoff experience — the Crimson Tide — in the Cotton Bowl. Michigan cinched its first College Football Playoff berth and will take on the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

There's no doubt that this season's College Football Playoff will be unlike any other; however, there are plenty more exciting bowl games to go around.

Check out the complete slate of bowl games in the table below.

College Football Playoff

New Year's Six Bowl Games

Other 2021 Bowl Games

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Bowl Games#First College#American Football#Group Of Five#Lolowithrow
mainstreet-nashville.com

TSSAA playoffs: BlueCross Bowl football championships schedule

The BlueCross Bowl championships are set. Below are the title-game matchups by class. All games will be played at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. South Pittsburg (10-2) vs. McKenzie (14-0) Class 2A. Championship. 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Westview (13-1) vs. Hampton (11-2) Class 3A. Championship. 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sujuiceonline.com

Orange Watch: Bowl game critical for 2021 Syracuse football

Item: After becoming one win shy of bowl eligibility following the home win over Boston College the day before Halloween, it’s critical to the program’s future that Syracuse seals the deal with an upset victory over 20th ranked Pittsburgh Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET/ACC Network) in the regular season finale in the Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Stanford Daily

Football roundtable: ‘Our bowl game’

“This is our season for us,” said junior offensive tackle Walter Rouse. “There is nothing after this game. This is like our bowl game. This is everything for us.”. The goliath, No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1), presents the final task of 2021 for the Cardinal (3-8, 2-7 Pac-12). Head coach David Shaw, without pausing a second, called the Irish the best team Stanford has faced all season.
STANFORD, CA
CBS Sports

Bowling Green vs. Ohio: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Bowling Green Falcons haven't won a game against the Ohio Bobcats since Nov. 4 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Bowling Green and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Daily Athenaeum

How WVU football turned the season around to make a bowl game

By the skin of its teeth, the West Virginia football team turned its season around after the bye week, going 4-2 to finish the year with six wins and bowl eligibility. Here's how the team did it. West Virginia entered its bye week after being dominated by the Baylor Bears,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllWildcats

AllWildcats

Chicago, IL
30
Followers
103
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsDaily is your source for the latest news on Northwestern athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/northwestern

Comments / 0

Community Policy