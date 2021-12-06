ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Max Restaurants, add a gift to your check to help those in need and their foundation will match it

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
 6 days ago
Max Restaurant Group is collecting money for its annual “Roasts for the Holidays” drive for shelters and soup kitchens.

Max Restaurant Group is collecting money through Dec. 31 for its annual “Roasts for the Holidays” drive to provide “Max-quality” food to local soup kitchens and emergency shelters, the restaurant group announced.

Diners and takeout customers at seven Max locations in Connecticut and two in Massachusetts can add a tax-deductible contribution to their check to donate to the initiative. Max Cares Foundation will match all gifts up to $25,000.

“Everyone wants to celebrate the holidays in some way with family and friends, but not everyone has the ability to do that,” says Tom Porell, operations manager at the House of Bread, one of this year’s beneficiaries.

Richard Rosenthal, president of Max Cares Foundation, said last year’s Roasts for the Holidays was the most successful in the initiative’s five-year history. “We plan to top that this year,” Rosenthal said.

Participating restaurants are Max Downtown and Trumbull Kitchen in Hartford; Max’s Oyster Bar, Max Burger and Savoy Pizzeria in West Hartford; Max-A-Mia in Avon; Max Fish in Glastonbury; Max’s Tavern in Springfield, Massachusetts; and Max Burger in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

This year’s beneficiaries, along with House of Bread, are Loaves and Fishes in Enfield, Salvation Army of Bristol Soup Kitchen, Clinical and Support Options / Friends of the Homeless, YWCA Hartford Region, Community Renewal Team, Catholic Charities, The Friendship Center in New Britain and Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Hartford.

To donate to the program, or for more details, visit maxcaresfoundation.org

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

