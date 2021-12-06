Athlete of the Week Ballot: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

DEVILS LAKE – The height of winter is finally here, and this means winter sports are going full steam ahead.

And so, it is time to bring back the weekly "Athlete of the Week" ballot.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on an athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT, assuming more than one finalist has been cast.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season.

Two nominations make up the ballot this week.

To vote, follow the link embedded here.