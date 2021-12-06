ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Athlete of the Week Ballot: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9SfB_0dFQZMY600

DEVILS LAKE – The height of winter is finally here, and this means winter sports are going full steam ahead.

And so, it is time to bring back the weekly "Athlete of the Week" ballot.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on an athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT, assuming more than one finalist has been cast.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season.

Two nominations make up the ballot this week.

To vote, follow the link embedded here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakota, ND
City
Munich, ND
Devils Lake, ND
Sports
City
Devils Lake, ND
NBC News

Jury begins deliberations in trial of actor Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO — A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago then lied to Chicago police about it. The deliberations began after a roughly one-week trial in which...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Tiger Woods announces return to golf

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, will play in a family golf tournament next week. Woods' return to golf comes less than a year after he was injured in a car crash.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Region State College#The Devils Lake Journal#Langdon Edmore Munich
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

63
Followers
94
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy