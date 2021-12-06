Tesla Updates Cybertruck With 4 Motors, Crab Mode in Line With Competitors

Elon Musk confirmed via Twitter that Tesla's eventual first Cybertruck will be updated to include 4 motors, 4 wheel steering, and a crab mode — like some of its competitors. Andrew Hawkins, a transportation reporter for The Verge, joined Cheddar to talk about how the new Cybertruck positions Tesla in the EV space as more automakers make up ground on the industry leader. "I think that this is actually Tesla saying, hey, if this is what the market wants, then we better put our best foot forward and respond as best as we can," he said, noting companies like Rivian and Hummer have already touted these features.