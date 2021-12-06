UPDATE: Norwich Free Academy was locked down early Monday. What the school, police said.

NORWICH — Norwich Free Academy went into lockdown protocol Monday morning after school security officers “learned of a possible threat from a student,” according to a press release from the Norwich Police Department .

The call for classrooms to lock doors, shutter windows, and take defensive stances came around 10 a.m. and ended more than an hour later at 11:10 a.m., according to the school’s director of communications, Mike O’Farrell. There were no injuries reported.

Norwich Police Captain James Veiga wrote in a press statement around 11:40 a.m. that “security personnel at NFA were made aware of the possible threat from a student.”

The school was placed into lockdown as officers responded.

“NPD officers and NFA security quickly located the alleged suspect and are currently investigating the incident to determine if criminal charges are appropriate,” the police statement continued.

More: Are school lockdowns traumatizing? This researcher says they don't have to be.

Some parents pulled their children from the school, but classes continued as normal following the incident.

“I can’t say anymore at this point,” said O'Farrell in a brief phone conversation. “I can’t comment on anything specifically, but I can tell you the process worked.”

“The kids were safe, the staff was safe, we are grateful for the cooperation of police and the situation is resolved,” he added.

O’Farrell did not comment on any presence of a firearm or if the incident involved more than one student and said he hoped to share "some additional information with parents this afternoon."

In an email sent to parents later in the afternoon, NFA Superintendent Brian Kelly said the lockdown lasted approximately 70 minutes and “there was no direct or imminent threat to any student or staff member on campus.”

“We take all matters of safety and security seriously and make swift and prudent decisions about disciplinary scenarios, and this situation is no different,” Kelly said.

The head of school at NFA did not provide additional information on the specifics that led to the lockdown; he also acknowledged parents may have more questions.

“I am not at liberty to further discuss specifics,” he added.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: UPDATE: Norwich Free Academy was locked down early Monday. What the school, police said.