Inter Miami CF Academy teams excel in Copa Rayados International

The Inter Miami CF Academy was well represented at the recent Copa Rayados International tournament in Houston with the U-13 squad winning the gold bracket and the U-14 club coming out victorious in the silver bracket.

The tournament, which was presented by Mexican Liga MX club C.F. Monterrey, began with a mini-game format before the semifinal rounds. Later, the teams were re-seeded based on the round-robin results. Inter Miami’s teams competed in the Copa Rayados International Supergroup divisions.

Going unbeaten in six matches, the U-13 team compiled five wins and one draw, leading its group and winning the title in the highest division for the age group.

On their way to the tournament final, the U-13 squad managed to defeat Austin FC 3-1, Sporting Kansas City 2-0 and Houston Dynamo FC 2-0. In the final, the U-13 club pulled off a thrilling 4-2 win against Solar Academy after two periods of extra time in the contest.

“Copa Rayados is an extremely valuable experience for players and staff as it pits us against high-level competition that we don’t see regularly, and through the experience of traveling as a team,” U-13 coach Gibran Tevar said in a statement.

“We aspire to continue to expose our teams and players to these types of competitions and hope to play even more international and domestic teams,” Tevar said. “I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to work with these players and with fellow staff to be able to represent our city on a national level.”

For the U-14 team, the squad finished second in the group stage, placing in the silver bracket for knockout rounds.

After losing to Austin FC 1-0 in the opening match, the U-14 rebounded, playing to a scoreless draw with Houston Dynamo FC and picking up a 2-0 victory in a rematch against Austin FC in the silver bracket final.

“It was a great opportunity for growth for everybody, for the players to get to experience all of the travel and high standards at such a young age, and the professional environment it exposes them to at many levels,” Inter Miami U-14 coach Pedro Cavalcanti said. “We all grew both individually and collectively, so I’m very proud of the team and how they represented the badge and brought the results home that are a representation of the hard work they do daily.”