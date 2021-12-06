ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Miami CF Academy teams excel in Copa Rayados International

By Brett Shweky, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 6 days ago

The Inter Miami CF Academy was well represented at the recent Copa Rayados International tournament in Houston with the U-13 squad winning the gold bracket and the U-14 club coming out victorious in the silver bracket.

The tournament, which was presented by Mexican Liga MX club C.F. Monterrey, began with a mini-game format before the semifinal rounds. Later, the teams were re-seeded based on the round-robin results. Inter Miami’s teams competed in the Copa Rayados International Supergroup divisions.

Going unbeaten in six matches, the U-13 team compiled five wins and one draw, leading its group and winning the title in the highest division for the age group.

On their way to the tournament final, the U-13 squad managed to defeat Austin FC 3-1, Sporting Kansas City 2-0 and Houston Dynamo FC 2-0. In the final, the U-13 club pulled off a thrilling 4-2 win against Solar Academy after two periods of extra time in the contest.

“Copa Rayados is an extremely valuable experience for players and staff as it pits us against high-level competition that we don’t see regularly, and through the experience of traveling as a team,” U-13 coach Gibran Tevar said in a statement.

“We aspire to continue to expose our teams and players to these types of competitions and hope to play even more international and domestic teams,” Tevar said. “I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to work with these players and with fellow staff to be able to represent our city on a national level.”

For the U-14 team, the squad finished second in the group stage, placing in the silver bracket for knockout rounds.

After losing to Austin FC 1-0 in the opening match, the U-14 rebounded, playing to a scoreless draw with Houston Dynamo FC and picking up a 2-0 victory in a rematch against Austin FC in the silver bracket final.

“It was a great opportunity for growth for everybody, for the players to get to experience all of the travel and high standards at such a young age, and the professional environment it exposes them to at many levels,” Inter Miami U-14 coach Pedro Cavalcanti said. “We all grew both individually and collectively, so I’m very proud of the team and how they represented the badge and brought the results home that are a representation of the hard work they do daily.”

Comments / 0

 

#Inter Miami Cf#Copa#Excel#Sporting Kansas City#Rayados International#Mexican#Liga#Houston Dynamo Fc 2 0#Solar Academy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tyler Herro crossing the line, so Heat coaches set boundaries; guard has stepped up, stepped out

Perhaps this wouldn’t be an issue if Tyler Herro was playing in Size 12s. But whether it’s his Size 13 sneakers or spatial unawareness, these have proven challenging times for the third-year Miami Heat guard and even some of his teammates. As he prepared for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena, Herro acknowledged that something has been off lately, namely his footing. ...
NBA
CBS Miami

Miami Names Dan Radakovich As Vice President And Director Of Athletics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hot on the heels of bringing back Mario Cristobal as its new football coach, the University of Miami has named Dan Radakovich vice president and athletic director. Radakovich served as the Clemson AD for the past nine years and helped lead their rise to national prominence. Radakovich, 63, replaces Blake James, who Miami let go last month, two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost to Florida State. “I am so grateful to President Frenk and the University’s Board of Trustees for this incredible opportunity,” said Radakovich. “Their commitment to Miami Athletics’ comprehensive pursuit of excellence and championships is what...
MIAMI, FL
austinnews.net

Red Bulls acquire MF Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami

The New York Red Bulls acquired midfielder Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami CF on Sunday for $1.2 million in general allocation money. Miami will receive $700,000 for the 2022 season and $500,000 for 2023 in exchange for the 25-year-old Scotland native, who will occupy an international roster spot with the Red Bulls.
MLS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

