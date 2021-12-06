ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holloman Air Force Base, NM

Drone crash reported on Holloman Air Force Base, no injuries reported

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 2 days ago
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE– At about 7:55 a.m. on Dec. 6 on Holloman Air Force Base an MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed on the runway during takeoff.

First responders reported to the scene where no injuries were reported, according to a 49th Wing news release.

Base access was not impacted, the news release states.

The cause of the MQ-9's crash is under investigation.

MQ-9 Reapers are remote-piloted aircraft that have been on Holloman Air Force Base since 2009.

For more information, contact the 49th Wing Public Affairs office at 575-572-7381.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

