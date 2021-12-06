ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Holloman Air Force Base Cookie Drive brings holiday cheer to Airmen

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 2 days ago
Each year, Holloman Air Force Base holds its Airmen Cookie Drive where 1,049 dozen cookies are requested. This year the amount was doubled to 2,049 dozen to include the personnel that are part of Task Force-Holloman as well as the Airmen who are in the dorms and will not be able to go home for the holidays.

Task Force-Holloman is the group helping the Afghan refugees being temporarily housed on Holloman air Force Base.

"(The cookie drive) is (held) to give every Airman a bit of homemade Christmas this year," SSgt. Brenna Reineck-Watson said. "The Holloman community is very grateful for the Alamogordo community's support with this."

There was a cookie drop off Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. where 1,149 dozen cookies were collected, Reineck-Watson said.

For the Monday morning drop-off, more than 200 dozen were collected at the Alamogordo Center of Commerce alone by 8:30 a.m.

The Monday morning drop-off locations were open from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at both locations.

Drop-offs were at both the Alamogordo Center of Commerce and at the Holloman AFB Community Activity Center.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

