PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ron Jaworski’s foundation is giving away hundreds of bikes Tuesday. But first, they have to be put together.

So dozens of volunteers spent Monday morning assembling bikes.

The Jaws Bike Drive was held at the Community Center at Visitation in Kensington.

It’s all a project of Jaworski’s “Jaws Youth Playbook” organization.

On Tuesday, the bikes will go to children in second and third grade.