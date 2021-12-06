Chris Holtmann updates Justice Sueing, status of Buckeyes on radio show

It’s been a heck of a week for Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.

Last Tuesday, Holtmann coached the Buckeyes to their tenth all-time win against the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll with a win against Duke . Three days later, he had to let his assistant coaches handle media duties and practice as he dealt with a non-Covid illness . Once a full PCR test came back negative, Holtmann and the Buckeyes traveled to Penn State on Saturday for a Sunday night Big Ten opener against a Penn State team that has twice handed him lopsided losses inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Buckeyes handled the challenge, building an early double-digit lead and opening conference play with a 76-64 win against the Nittany Lions in what was an emotional return for Jamari Wheeler – or at least, it was for the fans who showed up intent on booing the transfer guard. Monday, they reappeared in the Associated Press poll at No. 21 and also debuted at No. 28 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

With all of that in the rearview, and a Wednesday night game against Towson up next and a Big Ten home opener against Wisconsin on Saturday, Holtmann held his first radio show of the season. If you couldn’t listen in, here are the highlights.

Gene Brown back, Justice Sueing and Seth Towns still rehabbing

He didn’t appear in the Penn State game, but second-year guard Gene Brown III was back in uniform and available after missing three games while in concussion protocol. Fifth-year forward Justice Sueing and sixth-year forward Seth Towns still remain a ways away from returning.

“(Gene) didn’t even have quite a full contact practice,” Holtmann said. “He literally has just got back and just got cleared. We’ll have to work him back into our rotation here. The timeline on (Seth) hasn’t changed, and Justice Sueing, his has not changed. We’re still looking at weeks for both of those guys.

“Those guys were important parts of our rotation. Justice all year was one of our most consistent players in Big Ten play. We’ll see when we get those guys back and how quickly they can get back and rounded into the form and shape.”

Without Sueing’s ability to get to the free-throw line, Holtmann said the Buckeyes have had to change their offense.

“You can see in certain games, the Florida game, our ability to get easy points from the free-throw line, our ability to get the team in foul trouble, it’s not as significant without him and the size he provides on the perimeter,” Holtmann said.

Towns could still play another year.

“He and I had conversations at the start of the year and said let’s see how this plays out,” Holtmann said. “He’ll make that decision at the end of the year based. He may want to come back and play a full healthy year especially understanding the numbers we lose at those forward spots.”

When healthy, Towns “obviously great shooting, really good feel at a 6-8 versatile forward. He rebounded a little bit better than we thought (last year). His defense has to continue to grow and improve, but he wasn’t 100% healthy last year. His knee has felt the best he’s ever felt. It was his back this year. Once that gets fully healthy and his knee continues to improve like it has, we’ll continue to see really good things from Seth.”

Buckeyes learning lessons through tough schedule

After beating Duke, Holtmann said he challenged his team’s upperclassmen the night before playing at Penn State.

“Our older guys, I texted them the night before we played,” Holtmann said. “I said, ‘This is your team. We’re going to start the way you prepare your team for this.’ I thought those guys did a good job with their readiness and preparing their team for this.”

In addition to the win against the Blue Devils, Ohio State has lost to No. 20 Florida on a buzzer-beater, beaten No. 23 Seton Hall on another buzzer-beater and taken a six-point loss at Xavier, which is just outside the top 25 at No. 27.

Holtmann reiterated his belief in playing a tough non-conference schedule.

“You don’t want to damage your team’s confidence early,” Holtmann said. “That’s always a fine like that you balance. I looked at some teams I won’t share on air and they haven’t played anybody through the first month and they’re undefeated. That’s their philosophy on scheduling. It’s not been ours. It’s not been mine.

“I would be more along the lines of a guy like Tom Izzo, who would play as tough a schedule as possible. You have to make sure your team understands their confidence can’t be damaged.”

While participating in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Holtmann said they had a choice of facing Seton Hall or California in the first on-site game.

“I told them let’s play Seton Hall, because I think Seton Hall’s going to be a tournament team,” Holtmann said. “At this point in their program, Seton Hall’s in a better place. I’m glad, because we were able to beat a tournament team on a neutral floor.”

Cedric Russell breaks out in Duke win

After seeing limited time through the early going, Louisiana graduate transfer Cedric Russell scored 12 points and helped key the comeback win against the Blue Devils .

“(Assistant coach) Ryan Pedon just said he was talking to a Division I coach that showed his team Cedric Russell’s stats through the first six games and then showed them Cedric’s highlight clips in the Duke game and the idea of being ready to play when your number is called,” Holtmann said.

Russell did not arrive on campus and meet his teammates until the fall while he finished his degree.

Extra conditioning on tap for lightly used players

With a game Wednesday night, Holtmann said Monday is a recovery day for the players who saw at least 25 minutes of playing time against Penn State. Those guys will do a yoga session, some stretching and similar things in addition to film work.

Guys who didn’t play as much will have some extra conditioning work to keep their fitness levels up as they go through the season.

The goal is to not have anyone play much more than 31 minutes in a game at this time of the year, Holtmann said, and Jamari Wheeler’s 37 minutes against Penn State were probably more than he should’ve used him .

Kyle Young as dangerous shooting as Justin Ahrens, Duane Washington Jr

Fifth-year forward Kyle Young led the Buckeyes with 16 points in the Penn State win and was perfect on four 3-point attempts. He started to add that shot to his game prior to the 2020-21 season, when Holtmann said he was among the most consistent 3-point shooters on the roster during that summer.

Buckeyes basketball: Finally, Kyle Young experiences Ohio State win at Penn State in front of Nittany fans

“In the summer before last year, he was shooting it as accurate as Duane (Washington), as Justin (Ahrens), in all of our shooting drills,” Holtmann said. “I said, we’ve got to allow him (to do this). He’s surprising us to a certain degree. As a freshman it was so inconsistent, and it was a confidence thing. Ryan Pedon did a great job developing his skills.”

Holtmann said the coaches have worked with Ahrens on adding a side-step 3-pointer to his arsenal and credited him for developing it since his sophomore year.

E.J. Liddell’s defensive impact on Seth Lundy

Penn State veteran forward Seth Lundy has given Ohio State problems during the last few meetings, and he was well on his way to doing so again Sunday night when he scored nine of his team’s first 12 points.

He would finish with 13 points.

“I thought E.J. did a good job making him work and earn it as the game went on,” Holtmann said. “He gave him one uncontested 3 on a baseline out of bounds when his stick hand was late. I thought E.J.’s length and ability to be a strong, physical body as he was driving it was really good.

“I’m proud of E.J. I think he’s making strides on the defensive end. He’s committed to it. That’s been a point of focus for him, that he wants to be a better perimeter defender.”

Malaki Branham growing his pull-up game

With Sueing out, Holtmann said first-year guard Malaki Branham has proven to be a player who can do some similar things.

“He gets to his spots as well as anybody we have,” Holtmann said. “I’d like him to get to the foul line more. He really gets to his pull-ups and his spots. He’s 6-4 with a 6-10 wingspan so he can finish at the top of his release and it’s hard to challenge. We need another guy with Justice out who can get to his spots and elevate and make plays. He’s got a really high ceiling as player. Got to get stronger, more physical and continue to be assertive but really high ceiling as a player.”

Branham had 11 points in the win against Penn State.

