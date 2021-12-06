ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to speak to Zelensky and allies before talks with Putin over Ukraine invasion fears

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTMlq_0dFQYhr200

President Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky and leaders of key European allies in order to “coordinate his message” and go into his Tuesday video call with Russian president Vladimir Putin with “unity and strong transatlantic solidarity on the way forward,” a senior administration official said Monday.

The official said Mr Biden plans to raise America’s “deep concern” with Russia’s military buildup along its’ border with Ukraine when he speaks to Mr Putin, as well as “other critical issues “ such as “strategic stability, cyber and Iran’s nuclear program”.

“The President will conduct this discussion the same way he has with past discussions with Putin in a professional, candid, straightforward manner, where he will make clear — without any kind of rhetorical flourish or finger wagging — what the United States is prepared to do, both in respect to deterrence and in respect to diplomacy,” the official said.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have begun a buildup of troops and materiel along Ukraine’s eastern frontier that experts say is reminiscent of what preceded Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea.

The administration official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, stressed the US does not know whether Mr Putin has made a decision about “further military escalation” in Ukraine. But they added that he appears to be “putting in place the capacity to engage in such such escalation should he decide to do so”.

“We’ve seen this Russian playbook before in 2014 ... they intensified disinformation in an effort to portray Ukraine as the aggressor and use that in an effort to justify what was a pre-planned military offensive”.

The official said Mr Biden will “will make clear that there will be very real costs should Russia choose to proceed,” while leaving room for “an effective way forward” with diplomatic efforts.

Those costs, the official said, will include further financial sanctions imposed in concert with European allies, with whom US officials have been in “intensive interactions” in recent weeks about how respond should Mr Putin choose to send troops over the border.

“We believe that we have a path forward that would involve substantial economic countermeasures by both the Europeans and the United States that would impose significant and severe economic harm on the Russian economy, should they choose to proceed,” they said, adding that such countermeasures would impose “genuine and meaningful and enduring costs”.

The official also suggested that should Mr Putin’s forces make any attempt to invade or occupy more of Ukraine’s territory, it would “certainly” trigger requests for US “forces and capabilities” to deploy into Nato territory, including that of countries along the alliance’s eastern flank such as Poland, the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Such requests, the official said, would receive a “positive response” from the US, which would deploy “additional forces and capabilities” to conduct exercises “to ensure the safety and security of our eastern flank allies in the face of that kind of aggression”.

“In the event of an invasion, the need to reinforce the confidence and reassurance of our Nato allies and our eastern flank allies would be real, and the United States would be prepared to provide that kind of reassurance,” the official said, adding that US officials are “working through” what they called “prudent planning of what we would have to do in the event of an infasion and how we would have to ensure the security of our Nato allies in that context”.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
New York Post

How Putin is using Biden to make Russia great again

The two-hour video tete-a-tete on Tuesday between President Biden and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin has predictably not borne fruit for America. Biden issued stern warnings about sanctions that were widely celebrated in the American press. But Putin was already well aware of these warnings. The session was, in fact, a hollow exercise in showmanship. And Putin stole the show.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Six ways Russia views Ukraine — and why each should worry the West

MOSCOW — Since President Biden’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis, Russian officials have dug in deeper: blaming NATO for the confrontation, dismissing Ukraine as a puppet state of the West and ruling out a pullback of Russian forces massed near Ukraine’s border.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine invasion would mean ‘severe consequences’ for Russia, warns Liz Truss

Russia would face “severe consequences” if it invaded Ukraine the Foreign Secretary has warned ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Liverpool Liz Truss said the UK would aim to damage the Russian economy if it made an incursion into Ukraine, as she prepared to lobby allies during weekend talks to become less dependent on Moscow for cheap gas.During the meeting as part of the UK’s year-long G7 presidency, the Cabinet minister will urge allies from the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan to present a united front against “malign” behaviour by Russia.There have been decisions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Iran#Ukrainian#European#Russian
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for Ukraine and urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.Francis didn't mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, but the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis.The pontiff prayed for “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and all of its people,” and expressed hope that “tensions would be resolved through serious international dialogue and not through arms.”The Vatican has been loathe...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
News 8 WROC

EXPLAINER: What’s behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that a Russian military buildup near Ukraine could signal plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin insists it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs. It’s unclear whether […]
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
AFP

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine. Truss said there was "very much a united voice... that there will be massive consequences for Russia in the case of an incursion into Ukraine".
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

375K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy