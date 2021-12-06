ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Deutsche Post CEO to be given contract extension, sources say

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUESSELDORF (Reuters) – Deutsche Post Chief Executive Frank Appel is likely to have his contract extended, two people...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Vivendi to launch offer for Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Vivendi will acquire activist fund Amber Capital’s almost 18% stake in media group Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share in the coming days and then file a full takeover offer at the same price, it said on Thursday. The Amber deal will lift...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

U.S. to put Chinese firm SenseTime on investment blacklist ahead of IPO – FT

(Reuters) – The United States will on Friday put Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on an investment blacklist, the same day it prices its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the decision. (Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Deutsche Post names Tobias Meyer CEO from 2023

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) said on Wednesday that Tobias Meyer will take over as new chief executive in May 2023 from long-serving boss Frank Appel, whose contract has been extended until then. Meyer, who has been the head of the German post and parcel division and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deutsche Post#Ceo#Deutsche Telekom#Reuters#Duesseldorf
ktwb.com

Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman – report

BERLIN (Reuters) – Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post, is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday. A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the supervisory board on Dec. 15, with...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Jefferies poaches Deutsche Bank bankers to bolster Iberia coverage, source says

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. investment bank Jefferies has snapped up Deutsche Bank’s M&A head in Iberia, Andres Gutierrez, as its new investment banking boss for the region as it seeks to bolster its presence across Europe, a source told Reuters. Jefferies has also poached Deutsche Bank’s vice president Santiago Garcia...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Google to give additional staff bonus next year

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it will give an additional bonus next year to its employees globally, as the tech giant pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google will give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of $1,600 or...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Inflation beats the virus

INFLATION BEATS THE VIRUS (1225 GMT) Looking at what investors really worry about, it seems the pandemic is no longer the ultimate risk looming over markets. Deutsche Bank's research team did a global survey and out of 750 answers collected between December 6 and 9, found that market professionals are way more worries about rising prices than rising COVID-19 infections.
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

India’s Star Health trades flat in debut after tepid IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Star Health and Allied Insurance Co, backed by billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, see-sawed in a weak debut on Friday, after failing to attract investor interest in a blockbuster year for domestic listings. Shares of the country’s largest private health insurer were down 6% in pre-open...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition – source

WASHINGTON/HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland has chosen U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighters in a tender to replace ageing F/A-18 combat jets, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Sweden’s Saab, U.S. rival Boeing, France’s Dassault and Britain’s BAE Systems....
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy