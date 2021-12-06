Teen arrested on attempted murder, weapon charges connected to Nov. 27 McClellanville shooting
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old in connection to a November 27 shooting that happened in the area of McClellanville.
According to CCSO, Parker Haydon Wright was apprehended by deputies on Friday during a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant. During the traffic stop, bullet holes in the vehicle were noticed by deputies, in addition to a rifle and handgun being found in the front passenger seat.
The arrest stems from a shooting that happened in McClellanville on November 27 where Wright reportedly fired shots at another occupied vehicle with a victim stating she “was in great fear for her life.”
Wright was arrested on charges including attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a violent crime.
Another teenaged suspect (16) was arrested Thursday at a McClellanville home and also faces similar charges.
