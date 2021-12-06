Lafourche DA wins statewide law enforcement award

The Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office was selected to receive the 2021 Leaders in Law Enforcement Award.

The Community Foundation of Acadiana selected District Attorney Kristine Russell and her office for the statewide accolade for their work with the RESPECT U school program and the expansion of the Victims’ Rights Department.

“We truly believe that if we can start reaching our children at a young age that we’re going to see a difference in our community in five, ten and fifteen years,” Russell said in a release. “It’s going to be a slow process, but we can do it.”

One Louisiana District Attorney’s Office, one Louisiana Sheriff’s Office and one Louisiana State Police Troop were honored at a banquet hosted by the foundation last week in Lafayette.

Russell and members of her office were presented with a plaque and a check for $25,000.

“These awards are designed to honor those departments who are making the most impact in their communities with the resources with which they have been allocated,” said Community Foundation of Acadiana President and CEO Raymond Hebert. “Oftentimes, we never hear about the positive interactions. That’s what we’re doing here today. Sharing the positive, sharing all that is right with law enforcement and sharing the good that is going on in our communities.”