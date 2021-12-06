Evacuations Lifted For Miners Candle Fire Burning Near Dumont

DUMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – All evacuations were lifted at 11 a.m. Monday in the Miners Candle Fire burning in Clear Creek County. The fire began near Dumont early Sunday morning.

On Monday, the fire was 50% contained and had burned 15 acres. Two structures and four outbuildings were destroyed. The Clear County Sheriff announced that all evacuations were lifted.

The evacuations were in the Miners Candle, Trail Creek, Sunny Skies Trail Creek and Lamertine areas.

The fire started as a house fire and continues to be investigated.

Smoke and flames may be visible until Tuesday. Winds will be 15-30 mph in the area.