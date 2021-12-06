St. Cloud Area School District extends winter break by 3 days, adds instructional days in 2022

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud Area School District is extending winter break by three days and changing later days to in-person learning.

The calendar modification was made "in an effort to acknowledge the challenges currently facing schools and families due to staffing shortages, student absences and other impacts of the pandemic," a press release from the district said.

Additionally, the district is changing Jan. 18 and March 4 to in-person instructional days for students. Jan. 18 was initially planned as a staff development day and March 4 as a digital learning day, the release said.

Already registered families will have access to KIDSTOP at Clearview Elementary, Kennedy Community School, Madison Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary or Talahi Community School, according to the release, but families must contact KIDSTOP to register for the additional days.

The Sartell-St. Stephen School District announced last week that it would extend its winter break by a day to ease pressure on staff and students.