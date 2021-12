Tommy Fury is out and Tyrone Woodley is back. That’s the latest news from the Jake Paul Saga. The brash social media presence turned pro boxer was supposed to face Fury – the younger brother of heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury – but had to find a new opponent after his scheduled opponent dropped out for medical reasons. “I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib,” Fury stated. “The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO