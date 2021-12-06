ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Astra to launch first satellite from Cape Canaveral next year

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Space Launch Complex-46 in Cape Canaveral (John Kraus)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astra announced Monday that it plans to deploy its first satellite in orbit for NASA in January.

The launch will be Astra’s first from Cape Canaveral.

“This historic launch site has been prepared for a new commercial launch partner in less than year, which is a tremendous milestone for our combined team, and illustrates how SLD 45 sets the pace for access to space.” said Brigadier General Stephen Purdy, commander of Space Launch Delta 45 and director of the Eastern Range. “SLD 45, Space Florida, and Astra have moved at a rapid speed to demonstrate critical and responsive launch capabilities. We are excited to welcome Astra to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.”

Astra and Space Launch Delta 45, a part of the United States Space Force, allowed Astra to launch out of Cape Canaveral in record time, shortening the multi-year approval time to months, officials said.

“Launching out of the Cape allows us to serve customers with mid-inclination delivery needs, broadening our market,” said Martin Attiq, chief business officer at Astra. “This is an additional step in our global spaceport strategy and positions us to serve the broad low earth orbit (LEO) market.”

