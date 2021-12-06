ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Jeff Bezos donates over $400 million to help save the planet he blasted off from just months ago

By Ayelet Sheffey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KWWV_0dFQWXcY00
Jeff Bezos laughs as he speaks about his flight on Blue Origin’s New Shepard into space during a press conference on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • Jeff Bezos' Earth Fund donated $443 million to 44 climate groups on Monday.
  • This is part of his commitment to spend $10 billion by 2030 to fight the climate crisis.
  • Bezos recently used his fortune to send himself to space and has been criticized for focusing too much on space travel.

Jeff Bezos left his fellow humans on Earth for about 15 minutes in July when he shot himself up to the edge of space. But that doesn't mean he's leaving his home planet behind.

On Monday, the founder of Amazon announced a $443 million donation to organizations focused on climate justice, nature conservation, and tracking climate goals. Bezos' organization, the Bezos Earth Fund, wrote in a press release that it awarded 44 grants to organizations that fit that criteria, including $140 million to President Joe Biden's Justice40 initiative, which helps fight climate change in disadvantaged communities, along with $51 million to support land restoration in the US and Africa.

These grants are part of Bezos' $10 billion commitment to his Earth Fund to fight climate change — funds of which he promised would be fully disbursed by 2030.

"The goal of the Bezos Earth Fund is to support change agents who are seizing the challenges that this decisive decade presents," Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, said in a statement. "Through these grants, we are advancing climate justice and the protection of nature, two areas that demand stronger action."

As the world's second richest person, Bezos has been using his money to not only fight the climate crisis — his fund gave $791 million to 16 climate organizations last year — but to venture into space. On July 20, Bezos boarded a rocket made by his aerospace company Blue Origin and spent about three minutes in outer space — a form of travel, and way of life, he anticipates will become the norm.

"Over centuries, many people will be born in space. It will be their first home," Bezos said during a recent conference. "They will be born on these colonies, live on these colonies. Then, they'll visit Earth the way you would visit, you know, Yellowstone National Park."

After his space flight, Bezos also expressed the need to preserve the Earth and move the "polluting industry to space," adding that his quick trip "reinforces my commitment to climate change, to the environment."

"We live on this beautiful planet. You can't imagine how thin the atmosphere is when you see it from space," Bezos said in July. "We live in it, and it looks so big. It feels like, you know, this atmosphere is huge and we can disregard it and treat it poorly. When you get up there and you see it, you see how tiny it is and how fragile it is."

The billionaire has been criticized for focusing too much on outer space when there are many pressing problems down here on Earth. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for example, recently criticized Bezos for his fixation on space travel while managing to avoid paying his fair share in taxes.

"The richest guy on Earth can launch himself into space while over half the country lives paycheck to paycheck, nearly 43 million are saddled with student debt, and child care costs force millions out of work," Warren tweeted. "He can afford to pitch in so everyone else gets a chance."

But Bezos responded to claims he doesn't focus enough on pressing issues on Earth, saying at the same conference that those critics miss the fact that "we need to do both, and that the two things are deeply connected."

Comments / 5

Related
Inverse

Why Jeff Bezos’ vision of space is “more expansive” than Elon Musk’s

Elon Musk’s Mars city? It’s nothing compared to Jeff Bezos’ vision. The two billionaires are locked in a race to send humans to space, with Musk’s SpaceX far in front of Bezos’ Blue Origin venture. But the two differ on what to do when humanity arrives in space: Musk wants to establish a self-sustaining city on Mars, while Bezos would rather see humans orbiting Earth in giant space stations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos, Cheapskate

Jeff Bezos recently attended a gala for the Baby 2 Baby charity founded in honor of Kobe Bryant's widow. According to an account in the Daily Beast, Bezos kept silent during the donation request, until another attendee donated $1 million, at which point Bezos threw in $500,000. While the Daily...
CHARITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Strahan To Visit Space With Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Team: Report

It seems rather surprising that all of a sudden, taking trips to space is a common occurrence. People like billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have had their vacations in the sky, as has Star Trek icon, William Shatner. Conspiracy theorists have run wild on social media as they come up with reasons why space exploration in this manner would arise more frequently in the future, and now, it's Michael Strahan's turn.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jeff Bezos Climate Fund Gives Millions to Energy Efficiency Start-Up BlocPower

The Bezos Earth Fund granted $5.5 million to BlocPower, a 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 company that focuses on commercial and residential building energy efficiency. BlocPower is working with large and small communities across the U.S. to decarbonize buildings, including its hometown of New York City and Ithaca, New York, which recently began a 100% decarbonization plan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Elizabeth Warren
thecut.com

The Rock and Jeff Bezos Are Friends?

I’m not sure why I had higher hopes for The Rock. I must have, though, because hearing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson call billionaire Jeff Bezos his “tequila-drinking buddy” at last night’s People’s Choice Awards made me go, Huh. I assumed a year of MGK and Megan Fox would have made me numb to unexpected duos, and yet, here we are!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Space Travel#Charity#The Bezos Earth Fund#Blue Origin
Indy100

Is Jeff Bezos the richest person in the world?

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people on Earth, but the question a lot of people often ask is whether he is the richest person?. Back in July 2021, Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO, handing over the reigns to Andy Jassy. At the time, Bezos resigned with the...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

How Much is Jeff Bezos Worth?

Since his retirement as Amazon's CEO, Jeff Bezos has been spending time sending rockets into space, including ships not only holding the iconic billionaire himself, but celebrities as well. His...
ECONOMY
milwaukeesun.com

Why is Jeff Bezos investing in this Indian's Indonesian Startup

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, December 6 (ANI): "Frictionless payment and offering credit to retailers so that they can more efficiently manage their cashflow are critical components of modern digital commerce," said Ganesh Rengaswamy, Managing Partner at Venture Capital firm Quona Capital, in an interview with tech publication TechCrunch earlier this year. Quona which has backed various ecommerce and fintech startups in Asia is a key investor in ecommerce marketplace Ula.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
MySanAntonio

Report: Jeff Bezos' Salacious Texts Were Leaked by Mistress' Brother

The highly unsettling and borderline disturbing texts that nearly broke the internet in the wake of the Jeff Bezos cheating scandal apparently came at an exceptionally high cost. A new report by the Wall Street Journal claims that the infamous texts between the Amazon founder and then-mistress, now-girlfriend Lauren Sanchez...
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

NASA Forgives Jeff Bezos, Chooses Blue Origin To Design New Space Stations

NASA's plans to develop next-generation commercial space stations by the end of the decade have taken another step forward, as it has awarded three companies with lucrative contracts to design the International Space Station's (ISS) successors. Surprisingly to some, one of those companies is Blue Origin, generally assumed not to be in NASA's good books after a tumultuous year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Japanese billionaire blasts off to International Space Station

Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa has blasted off on a trip to the International Space Station (ISS), joining the growing list of billionaires who have made it to space. He plans to carry out 100 tasks in space, including playing golf. Mr Maezawa made his fortune through e-commerce companies including Zozotown.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy