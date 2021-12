Nearly 50 years later and the legendary British band Nektar is still going strong. And this 2 CD/1 DVD package is a rare look into their beginnings. Geneva and Lausanne, Switzerland were historically popular performance strongholds for the group. The two audio discs from 1973 capture exciting highlights from their early catalog. Also included is a full-length Swiss TV broadcast from that same year. Albeit in black & white, staples like “Desolation Valley” and “King of Twilight” are presented in clear images and supply the viewer with vivid “aural” color, unbridled energy and raw emotion. This should be cherished by aficionados and novices alike.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO