HBO Max releases first-look teaser of ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary special

By KTLA Digital Staff
 6 days ago

( KTLA ) — The cast of “Harry Potter” will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise’s first film, and HBO Max has released a “first look” teaser of the special.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will travel back to Hogwarts for the first time for the retrospective special “Harry Potter 20 th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which will drop at midnight on New Year’s Day on HBO Max.

The teaser appeared Sunday on HBO Max’s official Twitter account .

The special will tell the story of how the film was made through interviews and cast conversations with the actors, according to HBO Max.

The actors, who played iconic wizard trio Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films.

Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps will be among the cast members reuniting for the anniversary special.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Also part of the 20th-anniversary celebration is “ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses ,” a trivia series hosted by actress Helen Mirren appearing on TBS. The series also features special guest surprises.

“This unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the title of House Cup Champion,” stated TBS on its website.

Fans can gear up for the retrospective special by checking out the 20th-anniversary hub on WizardingWorld.com .

