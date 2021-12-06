ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose-Hulman Professor to Compete on Jeopardy!

By Alex Brown
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA professor of English at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be in the national spotlight this week. Julia Williams will take part in the inaugural Jeopardy! Professors Tournament, in which 15 instructors from colleges and universities throughout the country will compete for a $100,000 grand prize and a spot on the...

