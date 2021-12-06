Rose-Hulman Professor to Compete on Jeopardy!

I’ve been thinking about “getting to know you”s lately: the say-hi-to-a-stranger bingos, show-and-tells, and “one fun fact about yourself”s that would reliably fill up the first few days of elementary school, all wrapped up in the childhood bedroom-induced nostalgia that hit me like a mac truck upon returning home for break. Not so for college, of course; when squeezing a full course’s syllabus into nine weeks of class time, every minute is precious and community-building is cast to the side in favor of more productive discussions. Yet this dismissal of identity in sterile, intellectual settings actually works against the goals of academia itself. Professors, in particular, should be encouraged to discuss their own identities in class, in the interest of both being open about how their background might affect engagement with the content and reaping the social benefits of diverse representation among faculty in academic environments.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO