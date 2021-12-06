ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strike ends at Walmart-owned Massmart after agreement reached

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Thousands of striking workers at companies under Massmart Holdings in South Africa, which is owned by Walmart Inc, will return to work after reaching an agreement over disputes, a labour union said on Monday. The disgruntled workers had been on strike since Nov.19 over low wages,...

Crain's Detroit Business

Kellogg, union reach tentative deal to end 2-month strike

Kellogg Co. and the union representing about 1,400 of its cereal-plant workers said they reached a tentative labor agreement, potentially ending a strike that began nearly two months ago. The agreement between Battle Creek-based Kellogg and the members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union "includes...
Reuters

S.African business activity rose in Nov after metal strike ended -PMI

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's private sector business activity recovered in November after staff in its biggest metal-workers union returned to work after striking in October, a survey showed on Friday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) jumped to a six-month high of 51.7 in November from 48.6...
freightwaves.com

Vancouver port trucker strike averted as union reaches deal with 2nd carrier

A strike by container truckers at a carrier serving the Port of Vancouver has been averted after their union reached a last-minute agreement with their company on Thursday. Prudential Transportation signed a tentative agreement less than a day before around 120 drivers were set to begin their strike, the truckers’ union, Unifor, said. It followed a similar agreement reached by another carrier serving the port, Aheer Transportation, on Tuesday.
Reuters

Spanish metalworkers to end strike after reaching pay deal

CADIZ, Spain, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Metalworkers unions in the southern Spanish city of Cadiz reached a preliminary pay deal with employers late on Wednesday, ending a nine-day strike involving some 20,000 workers that produced tense confrontations with police. A spokesperson for the UGT union confirmed a deal had been...
Companies divided on draft EU rules for gig economy workers

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The European Commission published draft rules on Thursday to give workers at online platform companies such as Uber and Deliveroo better social rights, but which companies say could lead to job losses and more litigation in court. Following are initial reactions to the proposals:. UBER SPOKESPERSON:
The Independent

EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

The European Union unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.The draft rules outlined Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery business Deliveroo Gig economy workers and platforms have fallen between the cracks of existing employment legislation, and the measures being considered by the 27-nation bloc are aimed at clearing up...
This Is Reno

Strike ends: Teamsters approve labor agreement with Keolis

Members of Teamsters Local 533 today approved a collective bargaining agreement with Keolis North America. The approval means the bus workers’ third strike this year is officially over. “This new deal will eliminate the need for further ‘repetitive and harmful strikes’ caused by Keolis,” Teamsters officials said in a statement...
MarketWatch

Kellogg stock falls as cereal plant workers reject 'tentative' agreement, to extend the strike

Shares of Kellogg Co. dropped 1.2% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the cereal and convenience foods company said that the 1,400 hourly employees at its four cereal plants have rejected the tentative agreement for a new five-year contract. That means the nearly two-month long strike will continue at the plants in Battle Creek, Mich., Omaha, Neb., Lancaster, Penn. and Memphis, Tenn. "While certainly not the result we had hoped for, we must take the necessary steps to ensure business continuity," said Chris Hood, president of Kellogg North America. "The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to continue executing the next phase of our contingency plan including hiring replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers." The stock has gained 1.8% over the past three months, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF has tacked on 1.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 3.8%.
The Guardian

Strike at Clarks’ Somerset site ends after deal is reached

The footwear company Clarks has reached an agreement with about 100 workers to end a two-month strike at its distribution centre in Somerset. The deal with the Community union, which follows mediation with Acas, is understood to protect hourly pay for established workers and increase pay for new staff at the site.
just-food.com

Kellogg to resume talks with striking workers’ union after jobs threat

Kellogg and the striking workers’ union at four US plants have agreed to resume talks after the cereal maker threatened to hire permanent replacements. The Special K owner put out a statement on Tuesday (23 November) amid failed negotiations to reach a settlement over pay, health and retirement benefits in an industrial dispute stretching back to 5 October.
Shore News Network

German union urges Amazon workers to strike on “Black Friday”

BERLIN (Reuters) -The German labour union Verdi on Wednesday called on employees to strike at three different Amazon locations to coincide with “Black Friday” discount shopping on Nov. 26, as part of an international campaign against exploitation at retail groups. Scheduled to begin on Thursday night, Verdi said employees want...
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
Mashed

The Kellogg Worker Strike Just Took A Huge Turn

Approximately 1,400 unionized workers at Kellogg Company have been on strike since October 5, 2021, as reported by Associated Press. The result of a breakdown in over a year's worth of contract negotiations, the organized worker strike impacted many of Kellogg's U.S. plants, which produce Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Pop Tarts, and many other American breakfast staples.
kfgo.com

Farmers ask US Justice Department to investigate fertilizer price spikes

(Reuters) – Farmers have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether recent spikes in fertilizer prices are attributable to market manipulation by fertilizer companies, according to a letter sent Wednesday by the Family Farm Action Alliance. The group, which has more than 6,000 farmer and rural members,...
