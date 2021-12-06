Man hit by vehicle on Anna and Burnside

Veteran anchor Chris Wallace announced on his Sunday show that he's signing off from Fox News after 18 years, and not longer afterward CNN said Wallace was joining its new streaming service, which is expected to debut in early 2022
Blue Origin, the private spaceflight program of Amazon's Jeffrey Bezos , will conduct its third human spaceflight on Dec. 11. The flight will include six passengers: Michael Strahan, Laura Shepard Churchley, Evan Dick, Dylan Taylor, Cameron Bess and Lane Bess. The launch is set to occur shortly before 10 a.m....
Desperate search and rescue efforts continued Sunday morning as the extent of the damage from a catastrophic series of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other states became clear. At least 29 people died after devastating twisters destroyed a candle factory in Kentucky, battered a nursing home in Arkansas, levelled...
The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The most dramatic Formula One season in years ended, of course, in one of the most dramatic finishes possible when Max Verstappen snatched the world championship away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
The Group of Seven economic powers have told Russia to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow
At least two people died and many are feared trapped after a "very severe weather event" destroyed part of an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Friday evening, the town's police chief said. “A good portion of the southern point of the building was destroyed," Chief Mike Fillback told...
President Biden joked that he doesn’t follow his approval ratings "anymore" Friday night during his first late-night TV appearance since taking office. "Well, not anymore," Biden quipped during the remote interview from the White House after "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon asked him how much he pays attention to fluctuating poll numbers.
