Public Safety

British woman testifies about grooming by Ghislaine Maxwell

By TOM HAYS Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A British woman testified Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell pressured her into...

Telegraph

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
InsideHook

Reports Place Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Queen’s Log Cabin

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on sex-trafficking charges has offered observers a glimpse of corruption and abuse at the highest levels of power. Maxwell’s long association with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as her own family history, have each revealed unsettling connections with high-profile figures. The latest of these came in the course of Maxwell’s trial on Thursday, when Justice Department attorneys showed jurors a photograph of Maxwell and Epstein at a log cabin located at the Balmoral estate.
WSAV News 3

4 women met Maxwell as teens. They’re accusing her as adults

NEW YORK (AP) — One was an aspiring musician looking for her big break in the show business. Another was a model striving for a leg up in British society. A third was a struggling middle school dropout. The last was an impressionable high school student. All were drawn into Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit as teenagers […]
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
Radar Online.com

'Sopranos' Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Ex-Husband Sentenced To 11.5 Years In Prison For Massive $300 Million Stock Scheme

Jamie-Lynn Sigler won't have to worry about running into her ex Abraxas Discala because he's going to prison. The 40-year-old former Sopranos star's first husband has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for orchestrating an elaborate $300 million stock scheme. Article continues below advertisement. Discala, who Sigler married when...
Oxygen

Judge Rules Britney Spears Can Now Manage Own Finances As Father Reportedly Attempts To Gain Access To Her Estate Plan

For the first time in more than 13 years, pop icon Britney Spears is finally legally allowed to manage her own finances. The decision was made on Wednesday by Judge Brenda Penny after Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told her that his client is “an independent woman” who is “not under conservatorship,” Variety reports. He said that Spears, who just turned 40, should be able to sign financial documents all on her own and Penny agreed.
Times Daily

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces cross-examination

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The fraud trial of fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is set to resume Tuesday with continued cross-examination of Holmes and possible expert psychological testimony. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
fox8live.com

Former Jeffrey Epstein pilot testifies in trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

(CNN) - Jurors in the sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell heard more from Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot Tuesday. Larry Visoki took the stand and testified about the high-profile passengers he flew on Epstein’s plane. They include former President Bill Clinton, who Visoki said he flew “a few times” in the 2000′s.
foreigndesknews.com

Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein Pilot Testifies He Flew Prince Andrew

Paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time pilot has testified at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew VIPs to luxury locations worldwide. Larry Visoski, the first witness in Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial, recalled flying Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Kevin Spacey. Ms Maxwell denies the charges and says...
NBC News

Accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

A woman who testified under a pseudonym said Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein first approached her at a summer camp for gifted artists, which prosecutors say was the beginning of years of abuse. Maxwell’s defense team told the jury the woman spoke out because she wanted money from a lawsuit. Maxwell pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking.Dec. 1, 2021.
