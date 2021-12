With an increase of time people spend on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers are jumping on their opportunity to scam the public through social media. Father’s Day, graduations and weddings are upon us, so it is not surprising to see more coupons for extreme deals at major retailers. However, scammers are offering fake retail coupons to steal your identity and/or download malware. Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to make sure everyone knows the difference between a real deal and one that could be a counterfeit coupon with bad consequences.

