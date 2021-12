There's a somewhat widely known tax trap that comes from buying mutual funds towards the end of the year that saddles you with taxes on phantom income. Mutual funds are required to distribute the dividends and capital gains that accrue in their fund by the end of the year. Due to a quirk in the tax code, investors who own the fund on the date of record are taxed on the distributions they get, even if they weren't around as shareholders when the gains were accrued. For example, if you owned a mutual fund with a fair amount of turnover in 2021, you might get a dividend at the end of the year for 10% or more of the value of your shares. If you bought the fund in December, you'd get the same dividend and owe the same tax, even if you didn't earn the underlying return.

