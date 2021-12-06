LG developer website will shut down on December 31

2021 MacBook Pro cannot charge when shut down, users reporting issues with SD Card as well. The official news today begin with Apple and issues that people continue to have with the new MacBook Pros! Last week we reported how multiple people weren't able to charge the computer once they close the lid or shut the machine down, and now it looks like the SD Cards are having some issues as well. Starting with an update on the charging situation, Cupertino is now aware of the issue and is advising to charge the computer while in sleep mode, with the lid open, or attaching the MagSafe cable before you decide to shut it down. And keep an eye out for any macOS updates as it'll probably get patched via software very soon. But, moving on to the SD cards, according to a new MacRumors report, multiple users are complaining about issues with their slot. Some describe the experience as "Super Flakey" as the computer takes over a minute to recognize the card.. While others say the Finder app crashes whenever their Mac is trying to read an SD card. Sure in some cases the SD card isn't in the best condition but, most of these users aren't having these issues whenever they use their dongle to import from their SD card, meaning it has to be the port, which kind of reminds me of the problem I'm having with my M1 Pro reading external storage. Apparently Cupertino acknowledge it as well and they said a fix is coming soon.

