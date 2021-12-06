ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

LG developer website will shut down on December 31

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 6 days ago

After LG announced that it’s leaving its smartphones business behind, it promised three years of software updates to its most recent flagship devices. LG promised that it would extend the life of their existing smartphones, but many users may be disappointed by the latest news. LG has just announced that it...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Bootloader unlock key for LG phones will not be available after December

Life as an LG phone user is only getting tougher by the day. If the Korean tech company’s idea to leave behind the mobile business to focus on other businesses was not enough a shocker, it is now going to shut down its mobile developer website at the end of this month. With the closure of services on the developer website, users will not be able to get bootloader unlock key for their phones thereafter.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

2021 MacBook Pro cannot charge when shut down, users reporting issues with SD Card as well

Apple released its new 2021 MacBook Pro last month. Now that the laptops have made it to the customer's hands, users have been reporting about the issues that are present on the new models. A few days, some users reported about the issue when the MacBook won't charge when the lid was closed. And now, some users are reporting other charging issues and issues with the SD card slot.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Updates#Mobile Device#Smartphones#Mobile Phone#The Lg Mobile Developer
pocketnow.com

Apple Music Voice Plan launching in iOS 15.2 for $4.99/month

Apple seeded the final release candidate of iOS 15.2 to the developers and the public beta testers yesterday. The new version will (most likely) be available to the public next week. But since this is the RC version of iOS 15.2, Apple has shipped all the new features that will be available with the stable version. The new version of iOS 15 brings new privacy settings, updates to messaging, Siri, search, and more. Here's everything you need to know.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung merges phone and consumer businesses, and appoints new CEOs

Samsung announced that it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics division and appoint new co-CEOs and other key executives. This is Samsung’s most significant reshuffle since 2017, and the latest changes aim to simplify the structure of the entire business and operation. The news was reported by Reuters, and...
BUSINESS
imore.com

Apple launches new open source website for developers

Apple has launched a new open source website. The website is a place for developers to learn about Apple's open source projects and releases. Apple has released the new "Apple Open Source" website. The website, which is available to everyone, is a place for developers to discover and work on...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Instagram
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumor roundup: everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the smartphone which ideally should've been released in October 2021 had Samsung followed the suit of Galaxy S20 FE, is finally making its way to the market sometime next year, according to some reports. With the worldwide chip shortage in place and supply chain constraints, Samsung has faced many issues in releasing this device. At one point, Samsung had apparently canceled the device and removed all the references to it, but it appears that the Korean giant has overcome the issues. And now, thanks to a leak by Jon Prosser, it seems that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 FE next year.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Google fixes tons of Pixel 6 issues with the December update

Well, they promised it, and it's here. Google has released an update for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro that fixes hundreds of issues that plagued the device. The new 'December Feature Drop' update for the Pixels, along with fixing the bugs on Pixel 6, brings new features like accessing Snapchat from the lock screen, wallpaper-theme-based boot animation, ultra-wideband support for the Pixel 6, car unlock via Android car key, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about Google's Pixel Feature Drop for December 2021.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus starts rolling out stable Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 to OnePlus 9 series

While we all are seemingly waiting for the next set of OnePlus flagship devices, the OnePlus 10 series, the company isn't forgetting about the OnePlus 9 owners. OnePlus has rolled out the stable Oxygen OS 12 update, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus 9 series devices. This comes nearly five weeks after Google rolled out Android 12 to the Pixel devices.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Report claims Windows 11 slows down SSD performance for some

Microsoft's Windows 11 release hasn't been as smooth as the company would've expected. At first, the Windows 11 adoption rate as been abysmal. Then, Microsoft tried to prevent Windows 11 users to stop using Google Chrome by making it harder to install it via Microsoft Edge. And now, another issue with the SSD performance on Windows 11 has been reported by some users.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

6 Ways to Shut Down Windows 11

Turning off a Windows computer is not something most people need to be taught these days. We've been doing it for a while, after all. However, what most people aren’t aware of is that there’s more than one way to turn off a PC; we just usually stick with the one method we're familiar with.
SOFTWARE
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6a Dummies LEAKED, Apple’s 2022 Plans are packed & more! (video)

2021 MacBook Pro cannot charge when shut down, users reporting issues with SD Card as well. The official news today begin with Apple and issues that people continue to have with the new MacBook Pros! Last week we reported how multiple people weren't able to charge the computer once they close the lid or shut the machine down, and now it looks like the SD Cards are having some issues as well. Starting with an update on the charging situation, Cupertino is now aware of the issue and is advising to charge the computer while in sleep mode, with the lid open, or attaching the MagSafe cable before you decide to shut it down. And keep an eye out for any macOS updates as it'll probably get patched via software very soon. But, moving on to the SD cards, according to a new MacRumors report, multiple users are complaining about issues with their slot. Some describe the experience as "Super Flakey" as the computer takes over a minute to recognize the card.. While others say the Finder app crashes whenever their Mac is trying to read an SD card. Sure in some cases the SD card isn't in the best condition but, most of these users aren't having these issues whenever they use their dongle to import from their SD card, meaning it has to be the port, which kind of reminds me of the problem I'm having with my M1 Pro reading external storage. Apparently Cupertino acknowledge it as well and they said a fix is coming soon.
COMPUTERS
Phandroid

LG ends an era by shutting down its bootloader unlocking service

In order to truly modify your smartphone and install custom ROMs and tools, you typically need to go one step further beyond downloading just an app. You would usually need to unlock the phone’s bootloader and then root the device. Unlocking the bootloader has been somewhat controversial in the...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line-up leaked in these renders

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup have leaked several times in the past few months, revealing the overall design, the notch on the Ultra model, and some specifications. The new Galaxy Tab S8 series are rumored to launch alongside the next-generation Galaxy S22 lineup sometime in February. The new renders...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Android 12L Beta 1 is now available, here are all the changes

Back in October, Google announced Android 12L which the company claimed to be the tailor-made Android for big screens and tablets. Now, the company has released the first Android 12L beta to the testers. The Android 12L beta is now available on Google Pixel phones from 3a all the to...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Here's a first look at a Foldable and Rollable smartphone by TCL

TCL showed off a foldable and rollable smartphone concept back in April, and the company just showcased an actual working prototype of a similar device. The new prototype smartphone can fold, and it also has a sliding mechanism that allows the display to roll out, extending the overall screen real estate of the device even further.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was accidentally leaked by Samsung!

The best leaks come directly from the source, and the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak comes directly from Samsung, as one of the company’s official websites posted an image of the upcoming device. We are getting closer to the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but it...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy