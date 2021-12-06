ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleopatra Movie Gets New Director, Patty Jenkins to Focus on Wonder Woman 3 & Rogue Squadron

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGal Gadot's Cleopatra movie has switched directors. Gal's frequent collaborator Patty Jenkins has exited Cleopatra to focus on two of her other high-profile projects: DC's Wonder Woman 3, and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for Disney/Lucasfilm. Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland will replace Jenkins at the helm...

comicbook.com

Related
epicstream.com

Man of Steel Star Henry Cavill is Still Adamant About Reprising Superman Role

Henry Cavill's DC Extended Universe future seems to be in doubt especially with the lack of plans on Warner Bros. and DC Films' end but the Man of Steel star remains optimistic that he'll get to play Superman once again on the big screen. If we're not gonna count Zack Snyder's Justice League, Cavill's last official DCEU appearance took place over four years ago in Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of the film which is quite frustrating especially given the fact that Cavill was promised his Man of Steel 2 project.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Will Rogue Squadron Actually Happen Due To The Delay?

One of the most unexpected surprises from last year’s Disney Investor Day was the announcement for Rogue Squadron. Now I have to be honest, I have never played those games or read those particular books. And for the record, I have played very many Star Wars games and have read very many Star Wars books. I’m a Star Wars nut, but I was never too drawn to the whole Rogue Squadron story. All I know is that it’s a Star Wars story about pilots. I mean, didn’t we already get that with Luke Skywalker? Heck, we pretty much got that with Anakin Skywalker. Personally, I’d much rather see more Star Wars stories about fugitive Jedi, rogue Imperial troopers, or they can stick with the Disney+ shows. Let’s be honest, Star Wars has been significantly better with those shows than the movies over the last few years. The last movie we got from Star Wars was The Rise of Skywalker, which was a pretty big letdown. We can thank the likes of The Mandalorian for keeping the fans interested, because it’s just that good. I hope the following shows are just as good, but come on, we want some great movies back. That’s where it all began. With that in mind, we need to talk about the next big Star Wars movie we’ll be getting.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Zoë Kravitz Teases That Robert Pattinson’s Batman Transformation Is ‘Out of This World’

Zoë Kravitz says she has “seen a little” of “The Batman.” Of course, she’s not allowed to say too much, but Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, says of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, “Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world.” She added, “[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.”
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Patty Jenkins Steps Back From Directing Gal Gadot’s ‘Cleopatra,’ ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s’ Kari Skogland to Take Over

Jenkins has relinquished directing duties for “Cleopatra,” a historical drama featuring Gadot as the legendary queen of Egypt. Kari Skogland, who recently directed Marvel’s TV series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” is taking over filmmaking duties. More from Variety. Jenkins isn’t departing the project entirely. She will remain involved...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What’s Going On with Wonder Woman 3?

Well, the good news is that the third Wonder Woman is still going to happen, but the bad news is that it might not start production until around 2023, as the delays that occurred during the second movie could have had a bit to do with pushing things back. There’s also the fact that there are another couple of movies to think about first, such as the Cleopatra movie that Gadot will be starring in, and Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, which has been halted indefinitely if rumors are true. There’s a lot to get through before a third Wonder Woman movie can be attempted, and even then, one has to wonder how many actors from the movies will be returning. One thing that has been made clear is that this movie will take place in the present and conclude Diana Prince’s arc leading into the Justice League movie. At the moment, however, there’s no real idea of what’s going to happen with the third movie, who will be starring in it other than Gadot, and which villains might pop up this time around.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jason Momoa Will Reportedly Join as Aquaman in Wonder Woman 3

Wonder Woman might reunite with her fellow Justice League member. During the DC FanDome event last month, it was announced that a third Wonder Woman movie is officially a go with Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and Lynda Carter returning. Little is still known about the plot details, but it is expected to be set during the present day. Now, a new report has suggested that she might be joined by another Justice League member.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'Wonder Woman 3' Years Away; Patty Jenkins Plate Empty

It turns out I might be right after all as it is reported that Wonder Woman 3 looks to be years away which could mean that Patty Jenkins presently has an empty plate in regards to current films in development or anything in the near future. Yesterday saw Deadline report...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Benedict Cumberbatch explains why Doctor Strange 2 is doing reshoots

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has addressed the reshoots that have contributed to the delay of the upcoming sequel. The new Marvel instalment, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will finally reach cinemas on May 5, 2022, when Thor: Love and Thunder was initially supposed to be released before it was also delayed.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel in the Works with Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is staying in the Marvel fold, with the filmmaker signing an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The deal allows him to produce projects for television for both. Cretton is also developing a sequel to Shang-Chi, the well-regarded superhero movie that debuted in September and starred Simu Liu. Cretton will return to write and direct the sequel and is also working on a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney+ as part of his overall deal. Shang-Chi stands as the highest-grossing domestic film of 2021, with $224.5...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: New Report Claims Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron Still Moving Forward

Just weeks ago, reports emerged that Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron would no longer be heading into production in 2022, which understandably cast doubt on its planned December 2023 release date, though Lucasfilm has yet to officially offer updates about that project or release date. Given the studio's tendency to announce plans for the franchise's future, only for those plans to earn complications, some speculation began about whether the project would become the latest endeavor to go on indefinite hiatus, though Deadline recently claimed that Jenkins handed directorial duties over on her Cleopatra, while also confirming Jenkins is spending time with Rogue Squadron.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron Movie Still Happen? Here’s The Latest

Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. While the property continues to expand thanks to shows on Disney+, the big screen future is a bit more ambiguous-- especially after Rogue Squadron was put on hold. But could Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars flick still happen? Here’s the latest.
MOVIES
Complex

James Cameron Opens Up About ‘Spider-Man’ Being the ‘Greatest Movie I Never Made’

Long before Sam Raimi would bring Spider-Man to the big screen in 2002, James Cameron was interested in securing the rights for a film based on the iconic Marvel superhero. During a recent roundtable discussion about his upcoming book Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron, the blockbuster director opened up about his version of Spider-Man. Per ScreenCrush, the three-time Oscar-winner was in the process of writing a Spidey project in the years between 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day and 1997’s Titanic, and now considers it “the greatest movie I never made.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Director Promises Dwayne Johnson's Film Will Disrupt the Superhero Movie Formula

For a few years now Dwayne Johnson has been teasing that "the hierarchy of power is about to change" after his long-awaited Black Adam movie is released. Not only will his anti-hero character bring a new shift into super powers on the big screen it will apparently mark a big change for superhero movies on the whole. Speaking in a new interview, director Jaume Collet-Serra says that Johnson's hero will be a "disruptor" and the movie will also be one too. With his character taking on the likes of Justice Society members Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, not to mention decades of superhero movie expectations, Black Adam will have his hands full.
MOVIES
The Independent

Sci-fi epic Dune and Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die among most-Googled films in 2021

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune and Daniel Craig’s final Bond film No Time To Die were among the most Googled films in 2021. While the movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya ranked No 1 in terms of Google search-based interest, Craig’s swansong as the suave MI5 agent came in fourth on the recently released top 10 list. In a five-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called Dune “this generation’s Lord of the Rings trilogy”, adding that the eponymous “spectacular sci-fi adaptation” of Frank Herbert’s novel is “of such literal and emotional largeness that it overwhelms the senses.” Dune...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Sequel Confirmed, New MCU Disney+ Series Also In Works

Destin Daniel Cretton has inked a new overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective, and part of that deal is developing not only a theatrical sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but also a Disney+ series, presumably spinning out of the events of that movie. The filmmaker, who directed Shang-Chi, one of the biggest movies of 2021, was already an up-and-coming director before joining the Marvel universe. Now, it seems he will spend a little time there over the next few years, while also developing programming for Hulu and Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Destin Daniel Cretton Inks Overall Deal With Marvel Studios & Hulu’s Onyx Collective; Set For Disney+ MCU Series & ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney companies Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The filmmaker is already in development with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for Disney+. At the same time, Disney has made it official that Cretton is returning to write and direct the previously rumored sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Under the big new overall deal, Cretton will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney+ and Onyx Collective across all platforms, including Hulu. Maui-born Cretton...
MOVIES

