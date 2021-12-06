ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baltimore Ravens fear Marlon Humphrey lost for season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wrdqt_0dFQUIYT00

The Baltimore Ravens fear Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will be lost for the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday.

Humphrey will undergo an MRI and other tests Monday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday’s game that he expected Humphrey to be out a while. Harbaugh cited his injury — and a banged-up defensive backfield — as the reason for going for the 2-point conversion with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter rather than the tie. The Ravens lost 20-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Humphrey would become the 20th player to be designated for a reserve/injured list for the Ravens this season. Baltimore has already lost cornerback Marcus Peters, who landed on injured reserve in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7FpT_0dFQUIYT00 Also Read:
2021 NFL Power Rankings: Minnesota Vikings collapse, Pittsburgh Steelers soar

Listed as questionable Sunday due to illness, Humphrey played 97 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in the loss Sunday before leaving with three tackles.

Humphrey, 25, has an interception, 58 tackles — including a forced fumble — and 13 passes defensed on the season.

He has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and earned All-Pro honors in 2019. He has played in 73 games (55 starts) for the Ravens since they took him No. 16 overall in the 2017 draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon and have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss, too. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have lost standout defensive back Marlon Humphrey for the season. “Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Nfl Network#Mri#New England Patriots#Buffalo Bills
OCRegister

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, OLB Odafe Oweh miss practice, but several key starters return

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh were among the nine Ravens who missed practice Thursday, but the team got several starters back on the field ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), wide receiver-returner Devin Duvernay (thigh)...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Reports: Marlon Humphrey OUT for the season; Patrick Mekari out “for awhile” with injury

As if coming up just short against their division rivals wasn’t bad enough, the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens had a pair of starters suffer injuries in the 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari will both miss some time going forward.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Marlon Humphrey hurt in Ravens’ 1-point loss

Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led Pittsburgh with nine tackles and intercepted a pass in the Steelers’ 20-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But it was another former Alabama All-American in the opposing secondary that had a strategic impact on the waning seconds of the game. · AUBURN NFL...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Marlon Humphrey to Have MRI, Might Be Out 'A While'

The already injury-ravaged Ravens might be without their top defensive player the rest of the season as cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered an undisclosed injury in Sunday's 20-19 loss in Pittsburgh. "Marlon Humphrey has an issue. We'll get an MRI, but it could be a while for Marlon," Head Coach John...
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Ravens Cornerbacks Embark on Life Without Marlon Humphrey

Injuries have dealt the Ravens a difficult hand at cornerback, but there are no plans to fold. "Time's too short to have an emotional hangover," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "Everybody's got problems in this league." Losing Marlon Humphrey for the season in Pittsburgh was the latest blow to a...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy