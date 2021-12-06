ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Watch: A new, worrisome variant every few months?

By Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

As the world waits to learn more about the severity of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, many Americans are asking:

Is this our new reality, always fearful some new mutation will destroy what little normalcy we've been able to recover?

USA TODAY's Elizabeth Weise spoke with experts about two possible paths ahead. Read more here .

It's Monday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know :

  • Planning to fly into the U.S. soon? Be prepared for more stringent testing requirements. The CDC has shortened the window all international air travelers have for a pre-departure test from three days to one.
  • A vaccine mandate for private-sector workers across New York City will take effect this month , Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.
  • Delaware saw the highest number of new daily cases since January last week.
  • The J&J vaccine serves as an effective booster on top of full vaccination from the Pfizer vaccine, a new study found.
  • Current vaccines might be less effective against the omicron variant than the initial virus and subsequent variants, Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford and one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, told the BBC.

Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 49.1 million COVID-19 cases and 788,400 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 266.1 million cases and more than 5.2 million deaths. About 71% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 60% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Among U.S. adults, 83% have received at least one shot, and about 72% are fully vaccinated.

Tracking the pandemic: See the numbers in your area here . See where cases are rising here . See vaccination rates here . And here, compare vaccinations rates worldwide and see which countries are using which vaccines .

– Grace Hauck, USA TODAY breaking news reporter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: A new, worrisome variant every few months?

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coronavirus: Vaccines should work against Omicron variant, according to WHO

Vaccines developed to fight the original COVID-19 virus should still protect people against the omicron variant, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. While the variant is believed to be more contagious than other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the WHO’s emergencies director, Dr. Mike Ryan, said there was no sign omicron would be able to evade vaccines better than other variants.
Bill De Blasio
Heavily Mutated Coronavirus Variant Has Scientists Concerned

A new coronavirus mutation discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned that it may be more transmissible and could reduce the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The new strain, known as Omicron, has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. The new variant has about 50 mutations,...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

NEW YORK (AP) — The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease.
Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
Coronavirus vaccine demand grows in U.S. amid omicron variant concerns, booster eligibility expansion

Demand for coronavirus vaccines has spiked in the United States in recent weeks, as more Americans are eligible for booster shots and concerns grow over the omicron variant. Health-care providers administered 2.18 million doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the “highest single-day total since May,” the White House said. According to the latest CDC report, over the week ending on Thursday, the average number of daily administered vaccine doses reported to the agency was 22 percent higher than the previous week.
Dr. Fauci shares more details about first U.S. omicron variant case

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has hit the United States, and details of the first case have begun to emerge. Is the omicron variant in the U.S.?. On Wednesday, both the California and San Francisco departments of public health...
The most-vaccinated big counties in America are beating the worst of the coronavirus

About 1 in 420 Americans has died of covid-19, according to official data. And we’re still averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. But in certain areas — and indeed in many areas in which the population is much more tightly packed and the coronavirus could transmit more easily — the story is far less grim. A big reason: widespread vaccination. Death rates are far below the national average in the most-vaccinated, often-urban areas.
Coronavirus: 'We're going to see variants emerge' until vaccination rates rise, doctor explains

Despite COVID-19 vaccines now being largely available, lagging vaccination rates create opportunities for the coronavirus to mutate and evolve into more dangerous versions. “I think we just need to tap the brakes a little bit and get into the new world of expectations of COVID,” Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “COVID is going to be with us for years to come, and we’re going to see variants emerge. And we’re going to go through this process several times, maybe many times in the future.”
A Winter Wave of the Coronavirus is Looking Likely

President Joe Biden’s message to Americans in the evolving battle against the coronavirus was hopeful: We have the tools to fight the omicron variant. A Third of States Report Omicron Variant as Stricter International Travel Testing Rules Begin ]. “We're going to fight this variant with science and speed, not...
British vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert says next pandemic 'could be worse' than coronavirus

The world should do more now to prepare for future pandemics, said Sarah Gilbert, one of the inventors of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. “This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods,” Gilbert said as she delivered the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, an annual address by an influential figure that will be aired Monday on the BBC. Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University. “The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.”
COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 6 December

This daily news round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: Omicron now in one-third of US states; New report warns of 'extreme vaccine discrimination' leaving Africa...
