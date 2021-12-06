ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Who Came Up With Impact’s VHS Idea, More Releases Coming After Quick Slammiversary Sellout

By Marc Middleton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling may be releasing more limited edition VHS tapes in the future. As noted, Impact announced last week that an “extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS” of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view was being released...

Another Former Champion Seems To Be Done With WWE

So much for that? A lot of people have left WWE over the last few years and not all of them have been voluntary. Several of them been forced out of WWE through a long series of releases, though that has not been the case every single time. There are a few people who have wanted to leave WWE on their own accord and that might be the case again, albeit in a slightly strange way.
Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
The Rock Reacts To Ric Flair Sharing Photo Of Them From 1984

As part of his weekly #ThrowbackThursday posts, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared an old picture of him standing alongside The Rock on Thursday. Flair mentioned how The Rock looked up to him as a kid, and he continues to reciprocate his adulation for The Great One. In...
Alexa Bliss Seemingly Reacts To Liv Morgan Vs. Becky Lynch Match On WWE RAW

Barely minutes after Becky Lynch retained her RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan on Monday’s RAW, Alexa Bliss seemingly hinted at her imminent return. Bliss tweeted a GIF from the movie Mean Girls along with the caption, “Just wait.”. Last month, Bliss tweed that she needed “time to heal” and...
Tony Khan: Recent AEW Signee Could Be “Biggest Star In Wrestling”

Tony Khan knew he had something special when he brought Adam Cole into AEW. But even he admits he’s surprised by how good Cole has been during his first couple of months in the company. “This is someone I have so much respect for and I think is one...
NWA Star Reportedly Rushed To Emergency Room Following Hard Times 2 Pay-Per-View

NWA star ‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke was reportedly transported to a hospital in Atlanta, GA following the Hard Times 2 event last night, according to PWInsider. In the aftermath of the show’s main event, Trevor Murdoch versus Mike Knox, Matt Cardona appeared and confronted the winner of the bout — Murdoch. This would allow Knox to connect with a low blow, and he and Cardona grouped up in an attack on the NWA Champion.
Alexa Bliss Wishes She Could Have Wrestled Released WWE Star More

Alexa Bliss has taken to social media to reveal she’d have liked more matches in WWE with Ember Moon. Bliss was responding to former WWE Superstar, Mojo Rawley who shared an article about wrestling friendships. Alexa Bliss and Mojo were featured in the article itself. However, the former Raw Women’s...
Rey Mysterio To Make Announcement Tomorrow

WWE RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio is set to make a big announcement this week. Mysterio is teasing that he will reveal some “very exciting” news on Thursday, news that will change the history of the Rey Mysterio character. “December 9, 2021 Remember that date! I’ll reveal some very...
Top ROH Stars And Rapper Attend AEW Dynamite

Several visitors were backstage for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven was backstage at the show, along with top ROH star Jonathan Gresham, according to PWInsider. Former WCW star Glacier (Ray Lloyd), who is close with Cody Rhodes and others, was also backstage visiting as he lives in the area.
Kurt Angle On Why He Turned Down AEW Offer

Kurt Angle was a guest on The Paradox Of Sports where he spoke about his current health. The WWE Hall Of Famer has dealt with major neck problems throughout his career. However, he feels he is doing pretty good overall at the moment. “I’m hanging in there. My knees, my...
Wrestle House 2 Special And More Featured On Today’s Impact Thanksgiving Line-Up

Impact Wrestling will present a special Thanksgiving Day line-up of programming on AXS TV today. AXS will air the 2021 Victory Road special at 3pm ET today, which was headlined by then-World Champion Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin, then-X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin, plus Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey and current World Champion Moose, and more.
Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Have Reportedly Broken Up

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo have broken up, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. Andrade stopped following Flair on Twitter and Instagram last month, leading to speculation of the wrestling couple possibly splitting up. Haynes noted that the break-up “did not appear to be...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Fan Attack “Looks Bad” For Seth Rollins

In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff was asked to comment on Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan on a recent episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. While Bischoff was sympathetic to what happened to Rollins, he also was confused as to how Seth didn’t see it coming and felt the situation made Seth look bad.
Photos: Released WWE Superstar Spotted With Malakai Black And Other AEW Stars

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has shared a photo of him and AEW star Malakai Black hanging out together. Since his WWE release, Scott has been working on bringing back his Swerve City Podcast, which was previously on the WWE Network. AEW star Eddie Kingston and Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) have been announced as the first two guests on the podcast. Earlier this week, Scott shared several videos of him and Kingston hanging out in a studio.
Impact To Release More VHS Tapes

Impact Wrestling may be releasing more limited edition VHS tapes in the future. As noted, Impact announced last week that an “extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS” of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view was being released via Shop Impact. In an update, the $25 Slammiversary VHS reportedly sold out in...
Bryan Danielson Comments On Potential AEW Match With CM Punk

AEW star Bryan Danielson joined the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast to talk about his current run in AEW. While he has crossed paths with the likes of Kenny Omega, Miro, and The Dark Order thus far, one guy Bryan Danielson hasn’t encountered in AEW is a long-time rival and occasional tag partner CM Punk. Danielson is very excited for those potential matchups, whether it be tag team matches against FTR and the Young Bucks (as mentioned by the hosts) or him and Punk going one on one again.
Tony Khan On WWE Running RAW At UBS Arena: “How Did It Work Out?”

AEW’s Tony Khan says he’s not looking to compete with WWE. He insists he’s just minding his own business. But Khan also says AEW will “come out swinging” when it’s forced into a competitive situation. AEW was at the new UBS Arena in Long...
