Houston Texans won’t name starting QB for Week 14

 6 days ago

Houston Texans coach David Culley on Monday held off on naming a starting quarterback for Week 14 after benching Tyrod Taylor during Sunday’s shutout loss.

Taylor injured his wrist in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday but could have returned, Culley said. He was replaced by Davis Mills. Taylor is having an MRI on Monday.

The Texans (2-10) play the Seattle Seahawks this week.

NFL mock draft 2022: New York Jets, Giants dominate top picks as QBs fall

“Team study and just what gives us the best chance to win moving forward with the team we’re playing and how we’ve been offensively and what we feel like after we’ve sat down today and tomorrow and see exactly what we need to do and where we need to go, we’ll make that decision,” Culley said Monday.

Culley said Sunday that the team will “evaluate everything” after getting shut out by the Colts 31-0.

Taylor was 5-of-13 passing for 45 yards and Mills went 6-of-14 for 49 yards against the Colts.

–Field Level Media

