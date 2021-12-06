ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Traces of cocaine found in the UK Parliament, including near Boris Johnson's office: report

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TjJi_0dFQUBNO00
A view of the Houses of Parliament from Westminster Bridge. (Photo by Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle contacted police over reports of cocaine used in the UK Parliament.
  • A report in the Sunday Times said cocaine traces were found in 11 of 12 bathrooms tested in the parliamentary estate.
  • The paper reported that there's a "cocaine culture" in Parliament that includes household names and young MPs.

Police in the UK have been contacted over reports of cocaine use in the British Parliament, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

"The accounts of drug misuse in Parliament given to the Sunday Times are deeply concerning -- and I will be raising them as a priority with the Metropolitan Police this week," House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in a statement. "I expect to see full and effective enforcement of the law."

Hoyle contacted the police following a Sunday Times report that pointed to the use of illegal drugs in Parliament buildings.

Drug detection wipes found traces of cocaine in 11 out of 12 bathrooms tested on the premises, according the report, including a lavatory close to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office. The bathrooms tested included some only accessible to those who hold parliamentary passes, including lawmakers, staffers, and journalists.

"I have seen an MP (member of Parliament) openly snorting cocaine at a party," one source told the Sunday Times. "There were journalists present and I warned them that what they were doing was extremely dangerous and they could be exposed but they seemed to get off on the power trip."

The paper, citing a Westminster veteran, reported that there's a "cocaine culture" in Parliament that includes both "household names" and "ambitious young MPs and officials."

"They think they are untouchable, protected by their friends in the bubble. It's shocking but also sad. Lots of them need help," the source said.

The report also said that cannabis was being "used openly" at Westminster.

A spokesperson for Johnson said the reports of drug use at Westminster "are concerning."

Amid the fresh concerns over drug use at the UK Parliament, Johnson has launched a new anti-drug campaign that saw him dress up as a police officer in Liverpool on Monday.

—Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 6, 2021

"This government is absolutely determined to fight drugs. I take the view that it's a long time really since you've heard a government say that drugs, class A drugs, are bad, bad for society, bad for opportunity, bad kids growing up in this country. That's my view," Johnson said in a TV interview on Monday.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Minister admits he would be ‘surprised’ if parliament didn’t have illegal drug use

Boris Johnson’s policing minister has admitted he would be “surprised” if people weren’t taking illegal substance in parliament, as the government prepares to announce a new crackdown on “lifestyle” drug use.Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in police over “deeply concerning” allegations of widespread drug use at Westminster.Sir Lindsay said he wanted to see “full and effective enforcement of the law” after the Sunday Times reported that an investigation found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 locations tested in parliament.Policing minister Kit Malthouse said he would be “surprised” if there were not users of illegal drugs in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Middle-class drug users could lose UK passports under Boris Johnson’s plans

Middle-class drug users are to be targeted as part of a 10-year strategy to be announced by Boris Johnson’s government with a heavy focus on war-on-drugs-era punishment. So-called “lifestyle” users of class A drugs face losing their passports or driving licences under proposals designed to target wealthy professionals who the government will argue are driving exploitative practices with their demand.
U.K.
The Independent

Passports to be taken off illegal drug users in Boris Johnson’s new crackdown

The Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported.The crackdown will also include football-style travel bans, harsher sentences for drug dealers and measures to break up County Lines gangs.The Sun reported Boris Johnson will outline “record” funding for addiction treatment and recovery services, with more money promised for the 50 local authorities with the worst drug issues including Middlesbrough, Blackpool and Liverpool.We're keeping nothing off the tableBoris Johnson“We need to look at new ways of penalising them. Things that will...
POLITICS
The Independent

What time is Boris Johnson’s speech today? Covid announcement confirmed

Cases of Covid-19 in the UK are rapidly rising, prompting concerns over case numbers in the run-up to Christmas.The spread of the omicron variant has already prompted the tightening of restrictions around mask wearing and travel, and Boris Johnson will hold a press conference on Wednesday evening amid speculation he could introduce tighter “plan B” restrictions.When is Boris Johnson’s next announcement due to happen?It is thought that the prime minister might announce “plan B” Covid measures when he holds a press confernece on Wednesday evening.The press conference at 6pm will be broadcast on BBC News (which can also be...
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#The Uk Parliament#House Of Commons#The Sunday Times#The British Parliament#The Associated Press#The Metropolitan Police#British#Westminster
MySanAntonio

Boris Johnson's office denies tension with Sunak as Tory unrest builds

Boris Johnson's office rejected newspaper reports of a rift between the U.K. prime minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, with the government still on the back foot over recent missteps and U-turns. The premier's press secretary told reporters at a regular briefing Wednesday the entire government is focused...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Boris Johnson reveals UK's response to Omicron strain of Covid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of coronavirus restrictions after the Omicron variant of the virus was found in the UK. Testing and tracing will be strengthened, and indoor masking strongly advised. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Johnson announced that, based on what is known...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to West Hertfordshire new hospital meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will arrange a meeting with the Health Secretary to "unblock" the idea of building a new hospital. Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning claimed in Parliament that West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust had "blocked" the idea of a new facility. The West Hertfordshire...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

France cancels meeting with UK following Boris Johnson letter to Macron

The French government has dramatically cancelled talks with home secretary Priti Patel following Boris Johnson’s latest intervention in the migrant crisis. The French interior ministry said Ms Patel was “no longer invited” to the meeting with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin and ministers from other European countries on Sunday.The ministry said Mr Johnson’s public letter to French president Emmanuel Macron – in which he called for joint patrols to prevent more boats leaving French beaches – was “unacceptable”.The minister statement said: “We consider the British prime minister’s public letter unacceptable and contrary to our discussions between...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Boris Johnson apologises 'unreservedly' for leaked video of Downing Street Christmas Party and launches inquiry

Chief of Defence Staff: Diversity push is ‘not wokefulness’. Boris Johnson has apologised over the leaked video that showed senior officials laughing about a "fictional" Christmas party at Downing Street. The Prime Minister has asked Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, to investigate claims about the cheese and wine party...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson considering imposition of new coronavirus restrictions

A new set of coronavirus restrictions including orders to work from home and the introduction of vaccine passports is being considered to deal with rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.Downing Street sources insisted “no decisions have been made” but there is widespread speculation that further measures could be imminent.And the Covid-O subcommittee of experts is understood to be holding a meeting later on Wednesday.A prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned that a full UK-wide lockdown to deal with the threat of the Omicron variant cannot be ruled out, although the current threat posed...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson says we need to delay ‘seeding’ of omicron variant in UK

Boris Johnson has said there was “doubt about what exactly that variant (Omicron) can do” but boosters would give “a lot of protection against all types of the virus”. The Prime Minister added: “We don’t see any need at present, certainly, to change the overall guidance about how people should be living their lives.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

As we turn away, Boris Johnson is grabbing more power. Where is the opposition?

Whenever you watch a documentary about a dictator’s path to power, there comes a moment when you think: “Why didn’t people do something? They could have stopped him while there was still time.” We have now reached this moment. As Boris Johnson rams yet more powers into the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, a vaguely democratic nation is sliding towards autocracy.
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Boris Johnson issues work from home guidance to curb omicron in UK

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened pandemic rules to curb the spread of the omicron variant, advising people to work from home and mandating the use of so-called vaccine passports in large venues. “It’s become increasingly clear that omicron is growing much faster than the previous delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

320K+
Followers
21K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy