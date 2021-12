Are These The Best Entertainment Stock To Buy In December 2021?. With or without the pandemic, entertainment is an essential part of our daily lives. For this reason, entertainment stocks continue to be the focus of many investors in the stock market today. In fact, some of the pandemic era trends for things like gaming and streaming remain themes with staying power. For instance, we saw DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) revealing plans to launch gamified non-fungible token (NFT) collections of NFL players. The company’s foray into NFTs proved very lucrative earlier this year. Now, with the new launch, DraftKings NFTs are taking things to the next level.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO