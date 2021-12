This story was originally published on CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was written by Emily Heaslip. It’s no secret that the supply chain is currently in chaos. However, despite customers’ awareness of these issues, it’s still unclear for many how these global delays will impact their daily lives. Business owners will need to be extra diligent in their communication — especially as the holiday shopping season kicks off — to manage customers’ expectations. Here are some key steps to take now.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO