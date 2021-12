Funding led by Oak HC/FT will advance mission to provide health plans transparency and flexibility. Reveleer, a leading cloud-based platform empowering data-driven healthcare, announced that it has secured $65 million in funding led by Oak HC/FT. Oak HC/FT is joining previous investors including Upfront Ventures and Boston Millennia Partners. The funding will enable Reveleer to expand its platform capabilities and further its mission to help health plans obtain an accurate picture of their covered members’ health and improve the quality and accuracy of data-driven programs.

