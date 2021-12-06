ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Multiple Analyst Firms Initiate Coverage On Hertz Global

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several analyst firms initiated coverage on Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ), and Deutsche Bank reinstated it. Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka reinstated coverage of Hertz Global with a Buy rating and a price target of $34, implying 32% potential upside. Woronka mentions that the "current valuation gap" between Hertz...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Guggenheim cut the price target on The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) from $46 to $33. Kraft Heinz shares fell 1.2% to $34.10 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) price target from $29 to $32. Goodyear Tire shares rose 5.6% to $22.90 in pre-market trading.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Hertz Stock (HTZ): $34 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) have received a $34 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) have received a $34 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka last night reinstated coverage of Hertz Global Holdings with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#Avis Budget Group Inc#Jpmorgan
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To Core & Main's Q3 Results

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook raised Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) price target to $40 (an upside of 42%) from $33 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Cook notes that Core & Main was up after beating consensus revenue, EBITDA, and margin estimates, while raising full-year 2021 guidance despite most industrial companies challenged with supply chain and price cost.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Interactive Brokers Expands Tools for Global Investors

GREENWICH, CONN. – November 30, 2021 – Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today introduced GlobalAnalyst, a new tool that lets investors compare the relative valuations and financial metrics of stocks globally. GlobalAnalyst is designed for investors interested in international portfolio diversification to discover undervalued...
GREENWICH, CT
Benzinga

Which Companies Took The Longest To Go From Private To Public?

While many privately-owned companies are eager to become publicly traded, not everyone is in a rush to get listed. According to a new data analysis published by the U.K.-based financial technology company Tide, some of the most prominent companies were among the slowest to achieve their initial public offering. The...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Carnival stock surges on NYSE leading volume, flirts briefly with bull-market bounce

Shares of Carnival Corp. shot up 5.8% to $19.57 in afternoon trading on heavy volume, as the cruise operator briefly flirted with a bull-market bounce off last week's 13-month low. Trading volume swelled to 57.1 million shares, enough to make the cruise operator's stock the most actively traded on the NYSE, and compared with the full-day average of about 39.4 million shares. The stock ran up as much as 8.3% to an intraday higher of $20.04 earlier in the session before paring gains. At that high, the stock had soared 22.3% since closing Dec. 1 at $16.38, which was...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Benzinga

Looking At Bank of America's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America. Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55.0% of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 1.23% to $44.16 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.53 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
CNBC

JPMorgan names its top clean energy stocks for 2022

JPMorgan is out with its top alternative energy stock picks for 2022 after a volatile year for the industry, driven in part by valuation concerns and supply chain issues. The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy exchange-traded fund is down nearly 22% for 2021, while the S&P 500 has advanced roughly 25%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61.54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38.46% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Rivian Automotive Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive. Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 41 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41.46% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.12.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy