ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Why Britain needs a slavery memorial

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBPca_0dFQTxGh00
Sandra Mason, the president of Barbados, with Prince Charles in Bridgetown, Barbados, on 30 November 2021.

Your editorial on Barbados again recognises the true horror of slavery (3 December). But Britain can only move on when the vast majority of its inhabitants share this recognition. In Berlin, the people of Germany are continually reminded of the horrors committed in their name by the Holocaust memorial, a truly heartbreaking experience for this Englishman. Britain needs a similar memorial to the victims of slavery. I don’t support the wholesale removal of images from the past, but I do support statues and the like being properly labelled in a balanced way. A slavery memorial would be a permanent sign of regret and a tangible tribute to those on whom much of our prosperity is based.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Letters: the real reasons why migrants want to come to Britain

Damian Green sneers at “more delicately minded Observer readers” who refuse to see the light of “post-Brexit, Tory-voting Britain, Boris’s Britain” (“France and Britain must not allow the diplomatic disaster to continue”, News). He obviously thinks we should be more tough-minded in our response to refugees drowning in the Channel.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Why face masks became the symbol of a divided Britain

Tis the season. Advent calendars waiting on mantelpieces. The jingle-jangle of sleigh bells on an endless muzak loop. A portly man promising a season of goodwill only for a grisly Covid variant to change everything and No 10’s advice to slip from ho-ho-ho to no-no-no. The crackdown’s first edict is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Britain#Berlin#Uk#Englishman
Telegraph

Britain needs no lectures from France on migrant rights

French political barbs about the UK’s “economic model” are as predictable as the tide. But their Europe Minister Clément Beaune’s claim this week that Britain’s economic system incorporates “quasi-modern slavery" represented a shameful rhetorical escalation, and one severely lacking in self-awareness. After the tragic Channel migrant drownings, Beaune said that...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
IMMIGRATION
moneyweek.com

Why Britain should join the race to corner the cannabis market

There was not much in the platform of Germany’s new coalition government, composed of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats, to re-energise an economy that, for all its formidable strengths, has started to look very 20th century. But there’s one eye-catching pledge – to legalise cannabis, and hence take global leadership in what promises to be a major industry over the next 50 years. The coalition is committed to permitting the sale of cannabis in licensed stores or cafes, much like tobacco. (The drug has been legal since 2017 for medical purposes, and, as in the UK, the police haven’t shown much interest in enforcing prohibition.)
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Telegraph

Why is Britain so obsessed with Covid testing travellers?

When World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this in March 2020, few countries adopted the mantra with quite as much blind faith as Britain. We’ve tested like it’s going out of fashion, making other countries look positively slovenly when it comes to swabbing. Just take a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Jabs Army’s been brilliant for Britain but we need you again

THANKS to the amazing efforts of the British people and our NHS, we had the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe. Today, we have the fastest booster rollout too. And be in no doubt, the fantastic volunteers of The Sun’s Jabs Army made an enormous difference in helping the UK achieve this feat.
WORLD
ARTnews

Barbados Plans Heritage District About Slavery Following Split from Britain

Barbados will build a major new heritage site dedicated to the history of the transatlantic slave trade, the country’s prime minister announced days after officially cutting ties with the British monarchy. Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye has been tapped to design the site, which is set to include a museum that will house the largest collection of British slave records outside of the United Kingdom, an international research center, and a memorial adjacent to a burial ground where the remains of 570 enslaved West African men, women, and children were discovered. “Barbados is authentically enshrining our history and preserving the past as...
WORLD
Telegraph

Why Britain needs to catch up on the new frontier of espionage

Just a few months ago, a group of hackers did something small, almost innocuous. They bought a stolen digital identity, known as a cookie, for £7.50. But that, by their own account, allowed them to log on to Slack, the in-house messaging software used by a major American company and steal vast troves of the company’s confidential data.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Towns that treat disabled people like trash shouldn’t be honoured with city status

Get you Marazion! The Cornish town, population 1,440, has put in a quixotic bid to become Britain’s smallest city. The honour is up for grabs, you see, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and the publicity generated has likely delivered a much needed shot in the arm to the local tourist trade.In truth, it is unlikely to spirit the title away from St Davids in Pembrokeshire, Wales, which has around 1,600 residents and city status. Marazion faces stiff competition in England from the likes of Bournemouth, Reading, Colchester and Middlesborough, which have been campaigning hard.But you wouldn’t rule...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy