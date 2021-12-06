Radiant Logistics Adds Global Freight Platform Navegate in $35M Deal

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Securitas (SECUb.ST) has driven another nail into the coffin of the humble security guard. The $5 billion Swedish group said on Wednesday it was buying the alarms business of U.S. power-tools company Stanley Black & Decker (SWK.N) for $3.2 billion. The deal more than doubles Securitas’ annual revenue from electronic security to $3 billion, roughly a quarter of total sales. With its higher margins and better growth prospects, Chief Executive Magnus Ahlqvist’s pivot from man to machine is a smart one, which comes at a just about acceptable price.

