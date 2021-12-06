ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radiant Logistics Adds Global Freight Platform Navegate in $35M Deal

 2 days ago
Third-party logistics provider Radiant Logistics announced Monday the acquisition of global freight management platform Navegate for $35 million. Headquartered near Minneapolis-St. Paul, Navegate provides digital logistics services internationally and domestically out of offices in Chicago and Shanghai. Its offerings include customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and truck brokerage, as well as drayage...

Related
Reuters

CMA CGM to buy part of Ingram Micro in $3 billion logistics deal

PARIS (Reuters) - Shipping group CMA CGM has agreed to acquire most of Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services (CLS) activities in a deal worth $3 billion aimed at accelerating CMA CGM’s push into end-to-end logistics, the French group said on Wednesday. CMA CGM, one of the world’s...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Securitas’ $3.2 bln U.S. deal locks in safe return

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Securitas (SECUb.ST) has driven another nail into the coffin of the humble security guard. The $5 billion Swedish group said on Wednesday it was buying the alarms business of U.S. power-tools company Stanley Black & Decker (SWK.N) for $3.2 billion. The deal more than doubles Securitas’ annual revenue from electronic security to $3 billion, roughly a quarter of total sales. With its higher margins and better growth prospects, Chief Executive Magnus Ahlqvist’s pivot from man to machine is a smart one, which comes at a just about acceptable price.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

One More Company Joins Acorn CCS As Partner

North Sea Midstream Partners has acquired a 10 percent interest to become a participant in the Acorn CCS and Hydrogen Project in the UK. North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) has acquired a 10 percent interest to become a participant in the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage and Hydrogen Project in the UK.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Interactive Brokers Expands Tools for Global Investors

GREENWICH, CONN. – November 30, 2021 – Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today introduced GlobalAnalyst, a new tool that lets investors compare the relative valuations and financial metrics of stocks globally. GlobalAnalyst is designed for investors interested in international portfolio diversification to discover undervalued...
GREENWICH, CT
Benzinga

Cannabis Producer The Valens Company Starts Trading On Nasdaq Dec 9

Cannabis products manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (NASDAQ:VLNS) has been approved to list its common shares on Nasdaq Capital Market and is expected to commence trading under the symbol “VLNS” on December 9. Valens’ common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Toronto Stock...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

Logistics tech startup TrueNorth bags $50M in Series B Funding to reshape and disrupt the $514.7 billion trucking industry

The trucking industry is a big component of the global economy. It facilitates the movement of goods and materials from one place to another. The freight trucking market in the U.S. is estimated at $514.7 billion in the year 2021. On the other hand, the global market for freight trucking is estimated at $2.1 trillion in the year 2020 and is estimated to reach $2.7 trillion by 2026.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

3PL Radiant Logistics boosts international growth with $35 million acquisition

Third-party logistics provider (3PL) Radiant Logistics Inc. is back in the acquisition game, buying the logistics tech firm Navegate Inc. for $35 million in a bid to generate cross-selling opportunities and reach a broader customer base, the firm said today. Following the deal, Navegate will operate as a wholly owned...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Las Vegas Herald

Latest Study on Logistics Automation Market hints a True Blockbuster | Wisetech Global, Vitronic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Inspirage

The Latest Released Logistics Automation market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Logistics Automation market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Logistics Automation market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Hinditron, Murata Machinery, Mecalux, S.A., Framos, SSI Schaefer, Falcon Autotech, Vitronic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Inspirage, Toshiba Infrastructure System, Ulma Handling Systems, Matternet, Swisslog, Jungheinrich AG, System Logistics SPA, Dematic, Wisetech Global, Si Systems, Daifuku, JBT Corporation, Beumer Group, Knapp AG, Pcdata, TGW Logistics Group GmbH & Opex Corporation.
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

JV Plans Global Gateway Institutional Logistics Venture

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. and the Townsend Group have formed a joint-venture partnership, with plans to deploy up to $400 million of equity to acquire, develop and operate global gateway institutional logistics assets within the U.S. “Bridge’s partnership with Townsend represents a significant milestone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Supply Chain Woes Will Ease in Q1, Analyst Says

Global shipping delays will improve in the first quarter of 2022, according to PNC Financial Services Group's Senior Economist Bill Adams. Supply chain disruptions are starting to wane, investment banking firm JPMorgan also noted last month, as companies started to give an encouraging outlook. “Our view all along has been...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Last-mile logistics tech helps carriers, brokers cope with peak season

This year has been taxing for companies across the logistics industry. Rates have reached historic highs, capacity has consistently been strained and companies have been working in peak season conditions throughout the entirety of 2021. Equipment and labor shortages have made all these challenges more pronounced. These headwinds have only been exacerbated by the traditional retail peak season surge.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Radiant Logistics scoops up Navegate for about $35 million

Navegate Inc. offers freight forwarding, logistics, and custom brokerage solutions, and specializes in cloud-based software and vendor portal platform. It serves customers in the U.S. The transaction is valued at $35.0 million, subject to certain hold-back provisions and working capital adjustments as of the closing date. Navegate generated ~$5.9 million...
MARKETS
theloadstar.com

M&A radar: Scan Global Logistics – the Senator parallel

Run ambitiously with the aim of creating a logistics platform with fast inorganic growth, Denmark’s mid-sized 3PL Scan Global Logistics (SGL) has been long enough on our radar. But, as it relentlessly continues to integrate new targets and, crucially, with skilled human resources – it hasn’t been long enough for it to stop surprising.
INDUSTRY
autodesk.com

Generative Design Pushes Maritime Logistics to Sail the Seas of Smart Tech

As an industry, international maritime logistics and transportation is overdue for digital transformation. Companies such as CIMC Smart Pallets are pushing for smart technologies and circular business practices. Using generative design, CIMC is speeding up its iteration and delivery times, increasing efficiency and competitiveness. The international maritime logistics and transportation...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Ocean shipping lobby grilled on carrier profits

After hearing testimony from fellow witnesses on how jammed supply chains and exorbitant shipping charges are hammering their businesses, World Shipping Council President and CEO John Butler was asked how some of his ocean carrier members can justify their best financial quarter in decades. “The price situation right now is...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Supplier, grocer connector Clubbi secures $4.5M to expand in Brazil

The remote first company started in 2020 as an online commerce resource for neighborhood markets and grocery stores — most that have never shopped online before — to stock up on products they need, offering competitive pricing and better customer service. Co-founder João Macedo initially had the vision for Clubbi...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Descartes Systems: Riding High On Supply Chain Issues

Descartes has reported another impressive quarter growing net income 92% year-over-year and adding $41.1 MM. The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX), a SaaS provider of logistics and supply chain software, is in the perfect place to take advantage of the continued growth in global trade, the expansion of e-commerce, and the supply chain issues driven by COVID. Descartes has continually traded at a high P/E ratio, but given their history of high recurring revenue, high gross margin, smart M&A strategy, and solid debt management, their price is justified. I have taken a starter position and plan to add more shares in the future.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

DHL Supply Chain partners with Emerge for spot market offering

Global logistics provider DHL Supply Chain announced last week it had integrated with digital freight marketplace Emerge’s Spot Marketplace platform to provide its customers with live spot market coverage through its Lead Logistics Provider (LLP) Control Tower and transportation management system. Jim Monkmeyer, president of transportation for DHL Supply Chain...
INDUSTRY
